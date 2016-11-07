By Geo Tharappel Nov 7 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, in line with broader Asia, as optimism over Democrat Hillary Clinton grew, but investors remained on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election. The FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton for using a private email server for government work. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Clinton with a 5 percentage point lead over Republican candidate Donald Trump nationally, but races in some swing states shifted from favoring Clinton to being too close to call. Investors had been unnerved by signs of a tightening race between Clinton, seen as a candidate of the status quo, and her rival. "Some Asian stocks are already going higher, but I think this is probably just a relief rally from the drop that started a few weeks ago. For now I'm seeing low volumes," said Mikey Macainag, an analyst with Manila-based Sunsecurities Inc. Markets are also bracing for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike next month after a government report on Friday showed solid jobs gains and a rise in wages in October. Singapore stocks snapped three sessions of losses to rise about 0.5 percent, led by financials and oil and gas stocks. Oil prices rose with traders citing opportunistic buying following sharp declines in the previous week. Lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose as much as 1 percent, its highest intraday percentage gain in nearly six weeks, while Keppel Corp Ltd was also up more than 1 percent. Philippines fell again after snapping a nine-day losing streak on Friday, weighed down by financials and industrials. "Everybody is still just trying to see what's going to happen with the elections. Given that there's also another rate hike coming this December... we are still in a very volatile market. Also some of the earnings are already missing the estimates, so that's also a big factor," Macainag said. Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc fell more than 2 percent and was the biggest drag on the Philippine index. Indonesia, which was down in early trade, broke into positive territory after it reported third-quarter annual economic growth, which was largely in line with expectations. Thailand rose about 1 percent but volumes were extremely thin. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up about 0.9 pct. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0459 GMT Market Current prev close Pct Move Singapore 2804.43 2788.8 0.56 Bangkok 1500.92 1485.70 1.02 Manila 7175.45 7227.37 -0.72 Jakarta 5369.373 5362.66 0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1649.04 1648.24 0.05 Ho Chi Minh 670.07 666.73 0.50 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2804.43 2882.73 -2.72 Bangkok 1500.92 1288.02 16.53 Manila 7175.45 6952.08 3.21 Jakarta 5369.373 4593.008 16.90 Kuala Lumpur 1649.04 1692.51 -2.57 Ho Chi Minh 670.07 579.03 15.72 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)