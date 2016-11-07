By Geo Tharappel Nov 7 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday led by energy shares on higher global oil prices and on optimism after federal investigators cleared Democrat Hillary Clinton in a probe related to her use of a private email server. Oil prices rose more than 1 percent, helped by a statement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries that it was committed to a deal made in September to cut output in order to prop up the market. FBI Director James Comey told U.S. Congress on Sunday that investigators had worked "around the clock" to complete a review of newly discovered emails and found no reason to change their July finding that Clinton was not guilty of criminal wrongdoing. Multiple polls showed Clinton maintaining a tenuous lead over Republican rival Donald Trump. "The race for the White House has tightened in recent weeks and we expect uncertainties to linger until the election day," said Taye Shim, head of research at Daewoo Securities Indonesia. Thailand snapped three sessions of losses to end more than 1 percent higher, led by financials and energy stocks. Thailand's top energy firm PTT Pcl gained more than 2 percent, its highest in more than three weeks, while Siam Commercial Bank PCL was closed 2.5 percent higher. Vietnam rose more than 1 percent, boosted by energy and financials, with Vietcombank up 3.6 percent and Petrovietnam Gas Jsc up 2.4 percent. Philippines cut losses earlier to close 0.4 percent lower, weighed down by financials and industrials. Bank of the Philippine Islands and conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc fell 1.3 and 2.3 percent, respectively. Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose about 0.9 pct. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current prev close Pct Move Singapore 2800.95 2788.8 0.44 Bangkok 1502.27 1485.7 1.12 Manila 7197.19 7227.37 -0.42 Jakarta 5386.208 5362.66 0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1650.59 1648.24 0.14 Ho Chi Minh 674.14 666.73 1.11 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2800.95 2882.73 -2.84 Bangkok 1502.27 1288.02 16.63 Manila 7197.19 6952.08 3.53 Jakarta 5386.208 4593.008 17.27 Kuala Lumpur 1650.59 1692.51 -2.48 Ho Chi Minh 674.14 579.03 16.43 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)