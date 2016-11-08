By Sandhya Sampath
Nov 8 Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher
on Tuesday, in line with their Asian counterparts, on global
improved sentiments around Democrat Hillary Clinton's prospects
of winning the U.S. presidential vote.
Clinton, who is seen as a candidate of status quo, has about
a 90 percent chance of defeating Republican Donald Trump in the
race for the White House, according to the final Reuters/Ipsos
poll.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.6 percent.
Clinton's chances of winning got a boost on Sunday when the
U.S. FBI said it stood by its July finding that the democratic
candidate was not guilty of criminal wrongdoing in her use of a
private email server.
"With the elections approaching it means that the period of
uncertainty is about to end, and we are going to know who the
President of the United States will be," said Jose Vistan, an
analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities.
"More or less, we will have more guidance and direction with
regards to economic policies."
Indonesia posted gains for a third straight session
to end 1.6 percent higher, led by consumer staples and telecom
services. Telecom service provider PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
(Persero) Tbk gained 3.1 percent.
Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.02 percent on an
annual basis in July-September, the statistics bureau said on
Monday, broadly in line with expectations in a Reuters poll.
"Even though the GDP growth is in line with the market, at
least it did not fall below the 5-percent benchmark, which is
giving a boost to the market," said Tjandra Lienandjaja, Deputy
Head of Equity Research, PT Mandiri Sekuritas.
Philippines reacted to the Department of Finance
data, which showed budget balance swinging back to deficit in
September, and had narrowed its gains earlier in the session.
However, the index closed 1.5 percent higher, showing that
investors had shrugged off the underwhelming data.
The overall upbeat mood counteracted worries from
worse-than-expected China trade data.
Malaysia and Singapore closed up 0.8 percent
and 0.7 percent respectively, while Thailand and Vietnam
ended marginally higher.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 2820.24 2800.95 0.69
Bangkok 1509.84 1502.27 0.50
Manila 7307.8 7197.19 1.54
Jakarta 5470.681 5386.208 1.57
Kuala Lumpur 1663.82 1650.59 0.80
Ho Chi Minh 676.46 674.14 0.34
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2820.24 2882.73 -2.17
Bangkok 1509.84 1288.02 17.22
Manila 7307.8 6952.08 5.12
Jakarta 5470.681 4593.008 19.11
Kuala Lumpur 1663.82 1692.51 -1.70
Ho Chi Minh 676.46 579.03 16.83
(Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)