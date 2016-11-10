By Geo Tharappel Nov 10 Southeast Asian stocks closed higher on Thursday led by financial shares, mirroring gains in broader Asia and on Wall Steet overnight, as investors digested the impact of Donald Trump's shock victory in the U.S. presidential race. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tracked Wall Street's rally to bounce 2 percent. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow jumped 1.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both added 1.1 percent, as investors piled into financial and healthcare stocks on hopes of weaker regulation than was expected from a Hillary Clinton presidency. "Regional markets are taking cues from the sharp rally in the U.S. market that has improved sentiment on regional equities," said Manny Cruz, chief strategist with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. Singapore topped the region with a 1.6 percent gain, its biggest single-day percentage increase in two months, led by financials and industrials. DBS Group Holdings Ltd closed 3.8 percent higher, hitting a more than three-month high, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd were up about 2 percent each. Offshore rig builder Keppel Corporation Ltd closed 1.9 percent higher. Vietnam rose 1.2 percent, its biggest percentage gain in a month, led by financials and consumer staples. Vietcombank closed 1.2 percent higher, while Vietnam Dairy Products JSC was up 0.7 percent. Philippines gained, led by financials. Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co ended 4.2 percent higher, its biggest percentage jump in 10 weeks. Real estate stocks however lost ground over concerns the business process outsourcing sector, which leads the office properties market, may be hit if Trump follows through on his election rhetoric. Ayala Land Inc and Megaworld Corp fell 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Thailand and Malaysia were up slightly, while Indonesia closed 0.7 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current prev close Pct Move Singapore 2834.09 2789.88 1.58 Bangkok 1514.26 1509.43 0.32 Manila 7181.87 7119.04 0.88 Jakarta 5450.306 5414.321 0.66 Kuala Lumpur 1652.74 1647.62 0.31 Ho Chi Minh 678.17 670.26 1.18 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2834.09 2882.73 -1.69 Bangkok 1514.26 1288.02 17.56 Manila 7181.87 6952.08 3.31 Jakarta 5450.306 4593.008 18.67 Kuala Lumpur 1652.74 1692.51 -2.35 Ho Chi Minh 678.17 579.03 17.12 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)