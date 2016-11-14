By Susan Mathew
Nov 14 Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower
on Monday in line with regional peers as risks of faster U.S.
inflation and wider budget deficits sent Treasury yields higher,
a painful mix for assets in many emerging markets.
"A lot of people think that the U.S. economy will improve
under (President-elect Donald) Trump's presidency and so the
dollar is strengthening and this has resulted in money going
back from emerging markets to the United States," said Harry Su,
an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indonesia.
Indonesian shares ended down 2.2 pct, after having
fallen as much as 3 percent earlier in the day.
The decline was led by telecom services and financial
stocks, though they recovered slightly from their plunge earlier
in the day.
"We expect the Jakarta Composite Index to undergo another
weak trading session on the back of escalating uncertainties
related to the U.S. economic policies," said Taye Shim, an
analyst with Daewoo Securities in Indonesia.
The Indonesian textile industry, which accounts for 6.1
percent of U.S. textile imports, will be negatively impacted by
Trump's presidency, said Franky Rivan, an analyst at Daewoo
Securities.
As Trump's stance on global trade is expected to be more
protectionist, the probability of Indonesia joining the
Trans-Pacific-Partnership would be near to zero in a Trump
presidency, hampering potential upside of more Indonesian
textile sales to the American market, Rivan added.
Sentiment in the region was further hit by Chinese data
showing weaker-than-forecast industrial output and retail sales
growth.
Philippine shares fell 1.5 percent to their lowest in
eight months, led by financials and telecom stocks.
Thai shares declined 1 percent, led by energy and
industrial sectors with gas and petroleum company PTT Pcl
and construction company Siam Cement shedding
over 2 percent each.
Singapore and Malaysian stocks also fell 1
percent each.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : (Change on day)
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 2787.27 2814.6 -0.97
Bangkok 1469.23 1494.53 -1.69
Manila 6871.48 6975.09 -1.49
Jakarta 5115.739 5231.971 -2.22
Kuala Lumpur 1616.64 1634.19 -1.07
Ho Chi Minh 673.05 679.2 -0.91
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2787.27 2882.73 -3.31
Bangkok 1469.23 1288.02 14.07
Manila 6871.48 6952.08 -1.16
Jakarta 5115.739 4593.008 11.38
Kuala Lumpur 1616.64 1692.51 -4.48
Ho Chi Minh 673.05 579.03 16.24
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)