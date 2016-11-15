By Susan Mathew
Nov 15 Indonesian stocks extended their
slide on Tuesday to post their lowest close since July 11, while
Malaysian shares rose after two straight sessions of
declines.
The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.73 percent
lower after rising as much as 1 percent earlier in the session.
"Right after the European markets opened, the Jakarta index
started to reverse the trend and plunge into the red zone," said
Taye Shim, an analyst with Daewoo Securities in Indonesia.
"We think European traders picked up their sellings in
Indonesian equities as they want to take the risk off their
portfolios."
If the dollar continues to strengthen, then the central bank
will have to abandon its monetary easing policy, and that is
more risky as most investors have been pricing in further
easing, he said.
Investors were optimistic about Indonesia's growth given
that the central bank has been easing monetary policy since
January and that expectation has to be reversed, he added.
Indonesia's exports and imports both increased in October
after months of deterioration from a year earlier, the
statistics bureau said.
Meanwhile, Malaysian shares rose with consumer stocks and
industrials leading the gains. Entertainment firm Genting Bhd
gained 1.7 percent while conglomerate Sime Darby
jumped 3 percent.
Philippines shares ended down 0.21 percent while Thai
stocks closed 0.5 percent higher.
Singapore shares rose 0.37 percent on upbeat
sentiment after data showed retail sales rose 2 percent in
September from a year earlier.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : (Change on day)
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 2797.55 2787.27 0.37
Bangkok 1476.46 1469.23 0.49
Manila 6857.15 6871.48 -0.21
Jakarta 5078.501 5115.739 -0.73
Kuala Lumpur 1630.56 1616.64 0.86
Ho Chi Minh 674.26 673.05 0.18
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2797.55 2882.73 -2.95
Bangkok 1476.46 1288.02 14.63
Manila 6857.15 6952.08 -1.37
Jakarta 5078.501 4593.008 10.57
Kuala Lumpur 1630.56 1692.51 -3.66
Ho Chi Minh 674.26 579.03 16.45
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)