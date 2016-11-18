By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Nov 18 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, in line with boarder Asia, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments bolstered the case for a hike in interest rates next month. The Fed could raise interest rates "relatively soon" if economic data keeps pointing to an improving labor market and rising inflation, Yellen said before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee on Thursday. Prospects for a rate hike also got a boost from U.S. government data showing that initial claims for state unemployment benefits hit a 43-year low last week. In addition, U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in six months in October on rising gasoline costs and rents, suggesting a pickup in inflation. "The evidence we have seen since we met in November is consistent with our expectation of strengthening growth and improving labor markets and inflation moving up," Yellen said. "The risk of falling behind the curve in the near future appears limited." Indonesia led the fall in the region, shedding as much as 0.6 percent, hurt by healthcare and utility stocks. "We expect a technical correction to JCI (Jakarta Composite Index) for today. JCI trading range at support-resistance 5,140-5,215," brokerage Trimegah Securities said in a note. Hospital operator PT Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Tbk slipped 3.5 percent while natural gas distributor PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk fell 1.7 percent. "The key thing dominating each market in Asia today is Yellen's speech overnight in which she sent a very strong message based on the Dec. 14 Fed meeting... we will have no clear trend overall in Asia until we see the Fed decision," said Rakpong Chaisuparakul, an analyst with KGI Securities in Bangkok. Thailand stocks fell 0.3 percent, on track for a third straight session of losses, pulled down by industrials, with Siam Cement Pcl falling 1.3 percent. Malaysia dropped 0.4 percent, with financials leading the losses. Malayan Banking Berhad fell 0.5 percent. Bucking the trend, Singapore rose 0.6 percent to its highest in one week, helped by industrials. Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd rose 1.7 percent. Vietnam fell 0.4 percent, while Philippines gained marginally. Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 2830.78 2813.48 0.61 Bangkok 1470.04 1473.85 -0.26 Manila 7052.96 7050.12 0.04 Jakarta 5155.089 5193.015 -0.73 Kuala Lumpur 1620.8 1626.77 -0.37 Ho Chi Minh 671.72 674.57 -0.42 Change this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2830.78 2882.73 -1.80 Bangkok 1470.04 1288.02 14.13 Manila 7052.96 6952.08 1.45 Jakarta 5155.089 4593.008 12.24 Kuala Lumpur 1620.8 1692.51 -4.24 Ho Chi Minh 671.72 579.03 16.01 For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)