Nov 18 Singapore shares closed nearly 1 percent
higher on Friday, while three out of the five other Southeast
Asian markets ended lower in line with broader Asia.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.4 percent, hovering just above its
four-month low touched earlier this week, after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said an interest rate hike was
imminent.
The Fed could raise interest rates "relatively soon" if
economic data keeps pointing to an improving labour market and
rising inflation, Yellen said before a Congressional Joint
Economic Committee on Thursday.
Prospects for a rate hike also got a boost from U.S.
government data showing that initial claims for state
unemployment benefits hit a 43-year low last week.
In addition, U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest
increase in six months in October on rising gasoline costs and
rents, suggesting a pickup in inflation.
"The key thing dominating each market in Asia today is
Yellen's speech overnight in which she sent a very strong
message based on the Dec. 14 Fed meeting... We will have no
clear trend overall in Asia until we see the Fed decision," said
Rakpong Chaisuparakul, an analyst with KGI Securities in
Bangkok.
Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index climbed for a
second straight session, adding 0.9 percent this week in its
second weekly gain, with industrials leading the rise.
Singapore is a safe market to hide in at the moment, said
Andrew Chow of UOB Kay Hian Pte Ltd, adding that very big-cap
companies were quite resilient and were safe-harbour stocks.
Indonesian shares fell as much as 1 percent before
closing down 0.4 percent with technology and energy stocks the
biggest losers.
Thailand shares were flat ahead of the release of
third-quarter gross domestic product growth data, likely on
Monday.
Economic growth is expected to have slowed slightly in the
third quarter on weaker private sector activity even as tourism
remained strong and exports surprisingly picked up.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 2838.65 2813.48 0.89
Bangkok 1473.86 1473.85 0.00
Manila 7067.73 7050.12 0.25
Jakarta 5170.109 5193.015 -0.44
Kuala Lumpur 1623.8 1626.77 -0.18
Ho Chi Minh 673.25 674.57 -0.20
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2838.65 2882.73 -1.53
Bangkok 1473.86 1288.02 14.43
Manila 7067.73 6952.08 1.66
Jakarta 5170.109 4593.008 12.56
Kuala Lumpur 1623.8 1692.51 -4.06
Ho Chi Minh 673.25 579.03 16.27
