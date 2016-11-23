By Aparajita Saxena
Nov 23 Southeast Asian stocks were skittish on
Wednesday, but managed to end higher after the Philippines and
Malaysia reversed early-session losses, tracking buoyant Asian
peers that rose on strong overnight gains on Wall Street.
Most markets were lacklustre as investors shrugged off risky
emerging markets for safer bets following robust performance
from Wall Street's three main stock indexes that ended at record
highs for a second straight day on Tuesday.
"There's divergence right now between the U.S. and emerging
markets. Capital flows are going back to the U.S. because of the
expected interest rate hike (by the Federal Reserve), and Donald
Trump's political agenda that is expected to boost U.S. yields,"
said Ralph Bodollo, an equity research analyst with RCBC
Securities.
"For me, it's all about valuations (of Southeast Asian
markets). If the selling reaches a certain point where
valuations are already attractive, I think there will be a
short-term relief rally," he added.
Philippine shares ended half-a-percent higher, after
having fallen 1.2 percent in the morning, snapping two sessions
of losses.
Industrials outperformed, led by gains in index heavyweight
JG Summit Holdings Inc.
Indonesia also pared losses to close slightly higher
for a second session. The gains were supported by consumer
staples, with Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT up 1.6
percent.
Singapore outperformed other regional markets to end
0.6 percent higher, following data that showed its headline
consumer price index fell in October.
The city-state's big three banks, DBS Holdings
United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp, posted mild gains.
Malaysian shares, which had dropped in early trade,
ended slightly higher, with financials losing the most after the
central bank kept its policy rate at 3 percent on Wednesday, as
expected. The bank said it expects periods of volatility in
regional financial and foreign exchange markets due to global
uncertainties.
Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets, CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd, led losses on the index, while
diversified conglomerate Sime Darby was the biggest
gainer.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 2839.69 2822.2 0.62
Bangkok 1496.36 1485.68 0.72
Manila 6836.64 6802.73 0.50
Jakarta 5211.996 5204.674 0.14
Kuala Lumpur 1630.38 1629.32 0.07
Ho Chi Minh 683.16 681.91 0.18
Change on year
Market Current End 2015 Pct Move
Singapore 2839.69 2882.73 -1.49
Bangkok 1496.36 1288.02 16.18
Manila 6836.64 6952.08 -1.66
Jakarta 5211.996 4593.008 13.48
Kuala Lumpur 1630.38 1692.51 -3.67
Ho Chi Minh 683.16 579.03 17.98
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Sunil Nair)