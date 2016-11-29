By Shashwat Pradhan
Nov 29 Southeast Asian stocks ended largely
lower on Tuesday as overnight weakness on Wall Street and doubts
over a production cut by major oil exporters kept risk appetite
in check.
Indonesia recovered from previous session's losses
to climb 0.4 percent, driven by financials and consumer stocks.
The country's leading instant noodle maker PT Indofood Sukses
Makmur gained 2.7 percent and was among the top
gainers.
U.S. stocks declined on Monday, their worst performance in
nearly a month, weighed down by a pullback in the financial and
consumer discretionary sectors as some investors booked profits
on the heels of a record-setting week
Sentiment was also affected by doubts that whether the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be
able to hammer out an output cut deal during a meeting on
Wednesday.
Non-OPEC oil production giant Russia confirmed it would not
attend the OPEC gathering, but added that a meeting between the
group and non-affiliated producers at a later stage was
possible.
Vietnam slid more than 1 percent, extending losses
into a fourth straight session. Financials and utilities were
the biggest drag on the index.
"For the rest of the week, considering pressure from
net-selling on blue-chips by foreign investors, we believe that
bear side will still dominate the (Vietnamese) market," said
Tran Minh Hoang, chief economist at Vietcombank Securities in
Hanoi.
Philippine stocks declined for a second straight
session with telecom dragging the index. Telecom giant PLDT Inc
fell as much as 6.4 percent to a near 12-year low.
Thailand edged lower after rising as much as 0.6
percent intraday as materials and consumer stocks declined.
Thai parliament will invite Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn
to become the new king following the death of revered King
Bhumibol Adulyadej last month, the president of the legislative
body said on Tuesday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the
day
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 2879.14 2874.65 0.16
Bangkok 1497.18 1500.78 -0.24
Manila 6781.2 6825.4 -0.65
Jakarta 5136.667 5114.572 0.43
Kuala Lumpur 1626.93 1628.66 -0.11
Ho Chi Minh 658.26 665.29 -1.06
Change so far
this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2879.14 2882.73 -0.12
Bangkok 1497.18 1288.02 16.24
Manila 6781.2 6952.08 -2.46
Jakarta 5136.667 4593.008 11.84
Kuala Lumpur 1626.93 1692.51 -3.87
Ho Chi Minh 658.26 579.03 13.68
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)