By Geo Tharappel Dec 7 Indonesian shares fell on Wednesday after a strong quake hit the northern province of Aceh, while other Southeast Asian stock markets were mostly flat as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. "Most markets are moving sideways and at this point are quite cautious ahead of the Fed meeting," said Manny Cruz, chief strategist with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at its meeting on Dec. 13-14. In Southeast Asia, Indonesian shares were the biggest losers with a fall of 0.7 percent and were headed for their first session of decline in seven with all major sectors in the red. Consumer staples led the decline with Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT shedding over 1 percent and Gudang Garam Tbk PT recording its biggest intraday percentage fall in over three weeks. Indonesian search and rescue teams used earth movers to clear rubble after dozens of buildings collapsed in Aceh, on the northern tip of Sumatra island, when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck early in the morning, killing at least one person. Singapore stocks were flat with gains in financials offset by falls in industrials. Financial stocks tracked gains in banks on Wall Street as they extended their post-election run. DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose for a sixth straight session to a more than 15-month high, while industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd shed as much as 2.2 percent to its lowest in over six months. Vietnam bounced back from the previous session's losses, boosted by Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp which made its market debut on Tuesday. Thailand slipped, weighed down by energy stocks on a decline oil prices. PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, Thailand's largest oil and gas explorer, fell as much as 1.9 percent and weighed the most on the index along with its parent, PTT PCL . For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0436 GMT STOCK MARKETS Market Current prev close Pct Move Singapore 2953.01 2949.12 0.13 Bangkok 1514.48 1516.48 -0.13 Manila 6806.46 6806.14 0.00 Jakarta 5235.441 5272.965 -0.71 Kuala Lumpur 1632.47 1629.73 0.17 Ho Chi Minh 653.2 651.49 0.26 Change this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2953.01 2882.73 2.44 Bangkok 1514.48 1288.02 17.58 Manila 6806.46 6952.08 -2.09 Jakarta 5235.441 4593.008 13.99 Kuala Lumpur 1632.47 1692.51 -3.55 Ho Chi Minh 653.2 579.03 12.81 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)