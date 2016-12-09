By Krishna V Kurup Dec 9 Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Friday, little supported by the European Central Bank's decision to extend its debt-buying programme. The ECB trimmed back its asset buys in a surprise move on Thursday but promised protracted stimulus to aid a still fragile recovery, and dismissed any talk of tapering the programme away. Investors have now shifted their focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Dec.13-14, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. The possibility of a rate hike next week has been almost fully priced in by the market, and the focus is now on whether the central bank hints of further monetary tightening in 2017. Among Southeast Asian stock markets, Thailand touched its highest in over three months, helped by energy stocks as oil prices held on to gains on growing hopes that non-OPEC producers might agree to cut output following a cartel agreement to limit production. Thailand is the second largest net oil importer in Southeast Asia. PTT Pcl gained 1.7 percent and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl rose nearly 2 percent. Philippine shares were marginally higher after touching their highest in three weeks. They have gained nearly 2 percent so far this week, heading for their first weekly gain in three. Industrial and financial stocks led the gains, with San Miguel Corp rising 6 percent and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co climbing 1.8 percent. "Markets are expected to see some pull-back after their sharp gain on Thursday, as local investors are apprehensive to come in at the current price," said Joseph Roxas, an analyst with Manila-based Eagle Equities. "For the rest of the month, we will see low trading volumes and mostly local investors active because of the holiday season." Vietnam shares were on track for a third straight session of gains after Tuesday's steep fall. "Market has been weak recently and lagged regional markets. So, this is more of a catch-up rally," said Fiachra Mac Cana, managing director and head of research at Ho Chi Minh Securities. Newly listed Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp was among the top gainers, rising nearly 7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0434 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2954.44 2958.86 -0.15 Bangkok 1529.49 1525.41 0.27 Manila 7036.74 7022.38 0.20 Jakarta 5289.156 5303.734 -0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1639.51 1643.75 -0.26 Ho Chi Minh 662.15 658.89 0.49 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2954.44 2882.73 2.49 Bangkok 1529.49 1288.02 18.75 Manila 7036.74 6952.08 1.22 Jakarta 5289.156 4593.008 15.16 Kuala Lumpur 1639.51 1692.51 -3.13 Ho Chi Minh 662.15 579.03 14.36 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Additonal Reporting by Geo Tharappel; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)