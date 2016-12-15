By Anusha Ravindranath Dec 15 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell in heavy selloff on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a faster pace of tightening next year. Although the central bank raised interest rate by a quarter point as widely expected, investors had bet on a more dovish message in terms of its outlook and were unnerved when it hinted at three hikes in 2017, up from the earlier forecast of two. "The rate hike itself was not a big shock," said Taye Shim, head of research at Daewoo Securities Indonesia. "The markets were already pricing in the hike." "If the fiscal policies are to be implemented aggressively by (President-elect) Donald Trump, they (Fed) believe that the pace of the rate hike could be faster, which we think can be worrisome." The Fed decision sent the greenback soaring to its highest in nearly 14 years, while Asian shares and currencies struggled. Elsewhere, crude oil prices fell as the Fed rate call drove money away from commodities and into U.S. bonds and the dollar. Singapore shares fell as much as 1.1 percent in their biggest percentage fall in a month. Telecom and banking stocks were the major losers with StarHub Ltd being the worst performer, dropping as much as 4.5 percent. Telecom stocks took a hit after the regulator announced the entry of Australian company TPG Telecom's unit, paving way for more competition. The benchmark telecommunications index shed more than 1 percent, with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd hitting a three-week low. Philippine stocks dropped as much as 1.3 percent, dragged down by financial and industrial stocks. Conglomerate SM Prime Holdings Inc fell as much as 3.5 percent to a one-week low. Indonesian shares fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks with financial and consumer stocks accounting for most of the losses. Malaysian shares posted their biggest intraday fall in a month, hurt by energy and material stocks. Sapurakencana Petroleum Bhd was among the top losers, shedding as much as 3.7 percent. Bucking the trend, Vietnam shares rose to a two-week high. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0439 GMT Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 2931.56 2954.06 -0.76 Bangkok 1521.34 1521.25 0.01 Manila 6853.86 6928.34 -1.08 Jakarta 5256.524 5262.817 -0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1636.26 1643.29 -0.43 Ho Chi Minh 667.41 665.14 0.34 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2931.56 2882.73 1.69 Bangkok 1521.34 1288.02 18.11 Manila 6853.86 6952.08 -1.41 Jakarta 5256.524 4593.008 14.45 Kuala Lumpur 1636.26 1692.51 -3.32 Ho Chi Minh 667.41 579.03 15.26 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)