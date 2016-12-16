By Krishna V Kurup Dec 16 Southeast Asian stocks saw cautious trade on Friday as a stronger dollar and elevated U.S. bond yields in anticipation of a faster pace of Fed rate hikes next year raised the likelihood of fund flows from emerging markets. The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it saw three rate hikes in 2017 instead of the two expected previously, in part due to changes anticipated under incoming president Donald Trump. Global markets are on an "inflation rally" and risk in the market is climbing, brokerage Baillieu Holst said in a note, adding emerging markets "have run ahead of themselves, so a short term shallow retracement is expected in the next four weeks." Emerging markets are now forced to raise rates to keep capital and to face Fed's move, it said. Dollar posted 14-year highs, holding hefty gains against a broader basket of currencies, while 10-year Treasury note yield rose above 2.6 percent on Thursday to its highest level since September 2014. Philippine shares fell 0.4 percent as major losses in industrial and financial sector undermined gains in telecom shares. Shares are on track to post a weekly loss of more than 2 percent. SM Investments Corp was down 2.2 percent, while Ayala Corp posted a decline of 1.9 percent. Index heavyweight PLDT Inc rose 2.4 percent. Singapore shares were marginally up, but on track to post a weekly loss. Gains in financial and telecom shares outweighed losses in consumer sector. DBS Group Holdings rose 0.3 percent, while Singapore Telecommunications Ltd was up half a percent. Malaysia declined for a third session, with ringgit , hitting its lowest since September 2015 against dollar. Shares are headed to post a slight weekly loss. Utilities and consumer stocks led the losses, with Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd losing between 1 to 1.7 percent. Vietnam rose 0.8 percent, with Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp leading the gains, rising 5.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change at 0438 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2934.62 2930.77 0.13 Bangkok 1523.54 1519.65 0.26 Manila 6826.32 6855.31 -0.42 Jakarta 5241.794 5254.362 -0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1633.47 1636.99 -0.22 Ho Chi Minh 670.98 665.92 0.76 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2934.62 2882.73 1.80 Bangkok 1523.54 1288.02 18.29 Manila 6826.32 6952.08 -1.81 Jakarta 5241.794 4593.008 14.13 Kuala Lumpur 1633.47 1692.51 -3.49 Ho Chi Minh 670.98 579.03 15.88 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)