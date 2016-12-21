By Anusha Ravindranath Dec 21 Indonesian shares hit a near 4-week closing low on Wednesday, falling for a seventh straight session as investors stayed on the sidelines due to a lack of positive triggers, while Thai shares lost ground for a third day. The Jakarta Composite Index closed nearly 1 percent lower, dragged down by consumer staples and financial stocks. Shares of tobacco companies Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk PT and Gudang Garam Tbk PT were down 4.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. "I think lack of positive catalysts inside and out is what is keeping the investors sidelined," said Taye Shim, head of research at Daewoo Securities Indonesia. "They are still anticipating that the Fed's (U.S. Federal Reserve) rate hike will trigger higher value of the U.S. dollar, going forward." The dollar eased back on Wednesday from the 14-year high reached the previous day, taking a breather in a run that has seen it chalk up its entire gains for the year since the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election. Thai shares hit a near 3-week closing low, dragged down by industrials and consumer stocks. Thailand's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged as widely expected and maintained its growth estimate for this year and 2017. "That is what we pretty much expected them to do," said Thapana Panich, an analyst with Deutsche TISCO Investment Advisory. "They can't afford to raise rates at this point as the economy is heavily relying on government stimulus." Policymakers are counting on government spending to keep Thailand's economic engines humming as it confronts rising global trade protectionism and emerging market capital outflows in the wake of rising U.S. interest rates. Malyasian stocks were down 0.3 percent, dragged lower by telecom and financial shares. The country's inflation rate in November rose to its highest in six months, government data showed. Singapore shares closed at their lowest in three weeks as financial and consumer stocks lost ground. Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ended 3.4 percent lower, the worst performer on the index. Bucking the trend, the Philippine index closed 0.4 percent higher, snapping a four-day losing streak, while Vietnam was up 0.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2901.70 2911.31 -0.33 Bangkok 1508.57 1511.65 -0.20 Manila 6686.36 6658.66 0.42 Jakarta 5111.392 5162.477 -0.99 Kuala Lumpur 1629.59 1634.52 -0.30 Ho Chi Minh 666.94 662.66 0.65 Change so far Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2803.02 2882.73 -2.77 Bangkok 1508.57 1288.02 17.12 Manila 6686.36 6952.08 -3.82 Jakarta 5111.392 4593.008 11.29 Kuala Lumpur 1629.59 1692.51 -3.72 Ho Chi Minh 666.94 579.03 15.18 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)