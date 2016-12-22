By Anusha Ravindranath Dec 22 Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Thursday, tracking Asian peers, with the Philippines hitting its lowest in more than 10 months as investors switched to a risk-off mode ahead of a key central bank meeting. The Philippine central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold on Thursday. All 13 economists polled by Reuters said they expect no change in the central bank's key overnight borrowing rate while some of them expect it to raise rates as early as in the first half of 2017. "Investors are probably taking a risk-off strategy," said Mikey Macainag, an analyst with Manila-based Sunsecurities Inc, adding the market had seen heavy capital outflows over the past few days on the back of a stronger dollar and a weakening peso. The dollar retreated from its 14-year-high on Thursday as investors took profits before a batch of U.S. economic data due later in the day. The Philippine index fell as much as 1.77 percent to its lowest since February, weighed down by financial and industrial stocks. BDO Unibank Inc dropped 1.7 percent while Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co fell 2.8 percent. Asian shares also struggled following an uninspiring session on Wall Street, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hitting its lowest in a month. Singapore shares hit their lowest in more than three weeks and were headed for a fourth straight session of declines, pulled down by financial and industrial stocks. DBS Group Holdings Ltd declined as much as 1.5 percent, while United Overseas Bank hit a more than two-week low. Malaysian shares slipped to their lowest in more than two weeks as telecoms and financials lost ground, while Jakarta fell for an eighth straight session, dragged down by financial and consumer stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0356 GMT Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 2877.31 2901.7 -0.84 Bangkok 1507.69 1508.57 -0.06 Manila 6578.11 6686.36 -1.62 Jakarta 5097.967 5111.392 -0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1626.94 1629.59 -0.16 Ho Chi Minh 666.89 666.94 -0.01 Change so far this year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2877.31 2882.73 -0.19 Bangkok 1507.69 1288.02 17.05 Manila 6578.11 6952.08 -5.38 Jakarta 5097.967 4593.008 10.99 Kuala Lumpur 1626.94 1692.51 -3.87 Ho Chi Minh 666.89 579.03 15.17 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)