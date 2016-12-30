(Corrects table to show Philippine shares had shed 1.6 pct as of Thursday's close) By Rushil Dutta Dec 30 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, with Indonesia heading for its fourth straight session of gains, tracking regional peers which eked out small gains after a subdued start. The Jakarta Composite Index climbed half a percent on continued optimism that the country was primed to provide significant yields in 2017 on improved fundamentals. It has gained 6 percent so far this week, heading for its best weekly rise since early October, 2015. While some analysts said investors hunted for bargains over the past week amid capital outflow from emerging markets on Donald Trump's election as the U.S. President, others pointed at year-end window dressing at play. Consumer and financial stocks led the day's gains with automotive company Astra International adding 1.3 percent, while Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Central Asia rose 1.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Singapore shares bounced back from the previous session's losses to trade 0.4 percent higher, helped by oil & gas stocks on higher crude prices. Oil-rig builders Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Industries rose 0.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd gained 1.7 percent, pushing both the consumer sector and the benchmark stock indexes up. Thai shares were on track for their sixth straight session of gains on upbeat investor optimism after data released earlier this week showed the export dependent country's trade surplus for November was three times above market expectations. Thai shares have gained 2.3 percent so far this week in what could be their biggest weekly gain since September, and were also on track for their best year since 2012. Malaysia and Vietnam shares were largely unchanged, while the Philippine market was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS OF 0440 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 2899.88 2889.15 0.37 Bangkok 1544.27 1537.81 0.42 Jakarta 5330.339 5302.566 0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1635.91 1637.93 -0.12 Ho Chi Minh 664.55 664.72 -0.03 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2899.88 2882.73 0.59 Bangkok 1544.27 1288.02 19.89 Manila 6840.64* 6952.08 -1.60 Jakarta 5330.339 4593.008 16.05 Kuala Lumpur 1635.91 1692.51 -3.34 Ho Chi Minh 664.55 579.03 14.77 * Thursday's close (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)