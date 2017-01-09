By Sandhya Sampath
Jan 9 Singapore shares ended higher in cautious
trade on Monday after hitting their highest in fourteen months,
while three out of the five other Southeast Asian markets ended
lower, in line with broader Asia.
Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index closed up 0.6
percent after hitting its highest since November 2015 and rising
for a fifth straight session.
Financial and industrial stocks led the gains, boosted by
Friday's data showing a rebound in U.S. wages and suggesting
sustained labour market momentum.
As most of Singapore's exports go to the United States,
strong U.S. jobs data is positive for the city-state, said Mikey
Macainag, an analyst with Sunsecurities Inc.
DBS Group Holdings gained 1 percent, while casino
operator Genting Singapore Plc gained 2.7 percent.
Philippine shares also extended gains for a fifth
straight session, closing 0.4 percent higher, led by gains in
telecom shares, with telecom services provider PLDT Inc
gaining 4.2 percent.
Foreign buying worth about 249 million pesos ($5.02 million)
helped the Philippine market, said Manny Cruz, an analyst with
Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc.
On the other end of the spectrum, Indonesian stocks,
Thailand stocks and Malaysian stocks fell about
half a percent, in line with Asian peers.
Asian stocks gave up early gains as investor caution grew
before a news conference by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on
Wednesday, where his views on global trade and China will be
carefully scrutinised for future policy implications.
MSCI's ex-Japan Asia-Pacific shares index
was flat on the day, having risen as much as 0.5 percent after
posting a loss in the previous session.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on the day
Market Current previous close Pct Move
Singapore 2981.54 2962.63 0.64
Bangkok 1564.08 1571.48 -0.47
Manila 7276.34 7248.2 0.39
Jakarta 5316.364 5347.022 -0.57
Kuala Lumpur 1667.9 1675.49 -0.45
Ho Chi Minh 682.57 679.8 0.41
Change this year
Market Current End 2016 Pct Move
Singapore 2981.54 2880.76 3.50
Bangkok 1564.08 1542.94 1.37
Manila 7276.34 6840.64 6.40
Jakarta 5316.364 5296.711 0.37
Kuala Lumpur 1667.9 1641.73 1.59
Ho Chi Minh 682.57 664.87 2.70
($1 = 49.6190 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Additional reporting by Susan
Mathew; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)