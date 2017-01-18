By Shashwat Pradhan
Jan 18 Indonesian shares rose on Wednesday,
snapping a seven-session losing streak, with consumer staples
accounting for nearly half of the gains while Singapore fell for
a third straight day.
In Asia, MSCI's ex-Japan Asia-Pacific shares index
rose 0.4 percent, as investors judged U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar
will be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said
U.S. companies "can't compete with (China) now because our
currency is strong and it's killing us."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major peers, last stood at 100.50, up
0.2 percent, after falling to 100.26 on Tuesday, its lowest
since Dec. 8.
"At the current level that the dollar has reached from six
months ago, I think it is already high enough to invite some
investments into exporting countries," said Joseph Roxas,
president of Manila-based Eagle Equities Inc.
Jakarta posted its first rise in eight sessions with
gainers outnumbering losers.
Investors are keeping a close eye on Indonesia's central
bank which is widely expected to keep its benchmark policy rate
unchanged on Thursday as it monitors the rupiah's movement at a
time of global uncertainty and price pressures at
home.
To maintain the balance of Indonesia's macroeconomic
stability and the recovery of the domestic economy, policy rates
are expected to remain unchanged in this month, said Rahmi
Marina, analyst at Maybank Kim Eng Securities, in a note.
Philippine stocks rose half a percent and snapped
five straight sessions of falls, powered by real estate and
telecom stocks.
"Philippines is rebounding a bit after a few days of
corrections. Last few days were really just corrections. We did
not even break 7,100 (level)," Roxas said.
At the other end, Singapore recorded a third straight
session of fall with financials accounting for nearly half of
the losses. United Overseas Bank Ltd, the city-state's
third-biggest lender, closed 1 percent lower after recording its
biggest intraday percentage loss in nearly eight weeks.
Thai stocks dipped with consumer staples and energy
stocks accounting for most of the losses.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 3000.22 3012.77 -0.42
Bangkok 1560.83 1566.84 -0.38
Manila 7156.36 7123.33 0.46
Jakarta 5294.784 5266.938 0.53
Kuala Lumpur 1665.02 1663.03 0.12
Ho Chi Minh 683.28 684.71 -0.21
Change this
year
Market Current End 2016 Pct Move
Singapore 3000.22 2880.76 4.15
Bangkok 1560.83 1542.94 1.16
Manila 7156.36 6952.08 2.94
Jakarta 5294.784 5296.711 -0.04
Kuala Lumpur 1665.02 1641.73 1.42
Ho Chi Minh 683.28 672.01 1.68
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)