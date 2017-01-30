By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Jan 30 Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Monday as trading remained subdued with some markets shut for Lunar new year, while concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration curbs hurt the sentiment. Trump on Friday barred refugees for four months, with an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from seven other nations. "Last week Trump made good on promises towards immigration and withdrawing from trade deals," said James Woods, global investment analyst at Rivkin Securities in Sydney, in a note. "The concern for the market is, if he continues to prioritise achieving these policies over his economic policies, the market's patience will begin to wear thin the longer this takes and that is the key threat to new all-time highs," Woods said. Philippines shares rose as much as 0.6 percent, extending gains into a third session with financials leading the way. Ayala Corp rose 2.1 percent, while Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co gained 2.4 percent. Thailand shares recovered to trade marginally up. Kasikornbank PCL climbed 0.5 percent. Indonesia shares also edged up. Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk PT rose 0.7 percent. While the investors are still nervous about the U.S. policies, there is a plethora of key data being released this week including central bank decisions in Japan, the United States and the UK. "All three central banks are expected to keep monetary policy unchanged as they wait and see for progress towards stimulatory policies in the U.S. and the potential flow on effects," analyst Woods said. Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore markets are closed on account of a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS; Change at 0510 GMT Change on the day Market Current previous Pct Move close Bangkok 1591.55 1590.8 0.05 Manila 7370.28 7333.67 0.50 Jakarta 5314.612 5312.84 0.03 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Bangkok 1591.55 1542.94 3.15 Manila 7370.28 6840.64 7.7 Jakarta 5314.612 5296.711 0.34 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)