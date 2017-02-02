By Geo Tharappel
Feb 2 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
flat to higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck
to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hints on when it
would next raise rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up about 0.3 percent after hitting its
highest since mid-October earlier in the day.
"It was already priced in... Everybody was expecting that
there would be no rate hikes," said Mikey Macanaig, an analyst
with Sunsecurities Inc.
Vietnam shares rose 0.9 percent to close at their
highest since February 2008, on the back of data showing a rise
in industrial production in January.
Almost all sectors recorded gains, led by consumer staples
and financials. Vietnam Dairy Products JSC jumped 3.1
percent to post its highest close in nearly eight weeks, while
Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp fell over 2 percent
to close at a two-week low.
Singapore shares closed 0.8 percent lower, weighed
down by financials, consumer staples and telecoms.
Institutional investors net bought Singapore shares in
January with financials and telecom among top buys. The index
gained 5.8 pct in January in its biggest monthly jump since
March 2016. bit.ly/2kkizie
Financials were mainly down because of profit-taking, said
Macanaig, adding: "It is still driven by Trumponomics."
DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp, which were net bought for a third consecutive
month in January, were among the top drags on Thursday.
Indonesian shares closed at their highest since Nov.
10 with material, financial and consumer stocks leading the
gains.
Indonesian banks extended gains after data on Wednesday
showing higher-than-expected inflation rate for January boosted
prospects of higher interest rates.
Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT closed at
its highest in nearly 20 months, while Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT
was among the top gainers.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day
Market Current prev close Pct Move
Singapore 3044.08 3067.49 -0.76
Bangkok 1572.67 1576.32 -0.23
Manila 7225.91 7227.45 -0.02
Jakarta 5353.713 5327.161 0.50
Kuala Lumpur 1673.48 1671.54 0.12
Ho Chi Minh 703.18 697.28 0.85
Change this year
Market Current End 2016 Pct Move
Singapore 3044.08 2880.76 5.67
Bangkok 1572.67 1542.94 1.93
Manila 7225.91 6840.64 5.63
Jakarta 5353.713 5296.711 1.08
Kuala Lumpur 1673.48 1641.73 1.93
Ho Chi Minh 703.18 664.87 5.76
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)