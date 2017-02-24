By Rushil Dutta Feb 24 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Indonesia, closed lower on Friday, with investor sentiment in export-reliant Asian economies jittery as U.S. President Donald Trump again accused China of being a currency manipulator. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Trump called China the "grand champions" of currency manipulation, hours after his new Treasury Secretary promised a more methodical approach to analysing Beijing's foreign exchange practices. Trump's comments weighed on the already weakened sentiment across the region, where investors have chafed at the new U.S. administration's protectionist stance. "Protectionist policies will definitely have a negative impact on the regional markets, especially on those export-dependent on the U.S.," said Lexter Azurin, head of equities research at Manila-based Unicapital Securities Inc. In Singapore, shares ended 0.7 percent lower after the city-state reported factory output fell 6 percent from December, more than double the 2.6 percent contraction predicted in a Reuters poll. The index, however, posted a third straight weekly gain, adding 0.3 percent. Oil and gas, and consumer stocks took a hit, with Genting Singapore dropping 2.4 percent and rig builder Sembcorp Industries off 2.7 percent. Philippine shares slipped for a second day, ending 1 percent lower, as realtors SM Investments and Ayala Land shed 1.8 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. The index added 0.2 percent on the week. Indonesia was the region's only gainer, finishing 0.2 percent higher. It rose 0.7 percent on the week. Malaysia and Thailand dropped slightly, while Vietnam lost 0.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3117.03 3137.57 -0.65 Bangkok 1564.59 1567.32 -0.17 Manila 7258.99 7335.56 -1.04 Jakarta 5385.906 5372.748 0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1698.35 1704.48 -0.36 Ho Chi Minh 714.47 716.87 -0.33 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3117.03 2880.76 8.20 Bangkok 1564.59 1542.94 1.40 Manila 7258.99 6840.64 6.10 Jakarta 5385.906 5296.711 1.68 Kuala Lumpur 1698.35 1641.73 3.45 Ho Chi Minh 714.47 664.87 7.50 (Additional reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)