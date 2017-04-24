By Susan Mathew April 24 Southeast Asian stock markets steadied on Monday with investors taking positions ahead of first-quarter economic growth numbers and as corporate earnings trickle in. The focus on the French election has shifted from Sunday's first-round victory for centrist Emmanuel Macron to the May 7 runoff with far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen. A Macron victory, seen largely as a more market-friendly outcome, is expected to take the uncertainty around the French exit, or 'Frexit', from the European Union off the table, as opposed to Le Pen's staunch separatist stance on the issue. A plunge in China stocks amid signs that Beijing would tolerate more market volatility as regulators clamp down on shadow banking and speculative trading, weighed on sentiment. Risk aversion was further strengthened amid fears that North Korea could conduct another nuclear test as tension escalated in the region after South Korea said it may hold joint drills with a U.S. aircraft strike group. "I would say incidences in other countries may have some impact but it's a combination of so many things rather than just one," said April Lee-Tan, head of research at COL Financial Group. Singapore and Philippine shares came off early lows to close marginally higher, as markets took heart from European stocks opening sharply higher on Macron's lead in the first round. Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Golden Agri-Resources rose 1.5 percent each, helping Singapore shares to close in positive territory. The city-state's headline consumer price index in March rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier, in line with economist expectations, and is unlikely to shift the central bank's neutral policy stance. Thai shares closed 0.3 percent lower. Thailand posted a trade surplus of $1.62 billion for March, missing a Reuters poll forecast of $1.72 billion, while customs-cleared exports surged well above expectations. Charoen Pokphand Foods and Thai President Foods fell 3.7 percent each. Vietnam shares declined for a third straight session, ending down 0.4 percent. Indonesian and Malaysian markets were closed for local holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3144.03 3139.83 0.13 Bangkok 1564.66 1570.02 -0.34 Manila 7588.88 7578.16 0.14 Ho Chi Minh 709.39 712.41 -0.42 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3144.03 2880.76 9.14 Bangkok 1564.66 1542.94 1.41 Manila 7588.88 6840.64 10.9 Ho Chi Minh 709.39 664.87 6.7 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Krishna Kurup; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)