By Susan Mathew April 26 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking a relief rally in global markets after the first round of the French presidential election and optimism surrounding an expected U.S. tax reform announcement later in the day. Indonesian stocks rose as much as 0.45 percent to a fresh high, led by energy and financials, before paring gains to trade marginally higher. United Tractors rose 4.9 percent while Bank Mandiri climbed 2.6 percent. An index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks was up marginally for the fourth straight day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent. U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday. Singapore shares were 0.3 percent higher with Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd gaining 0.7 percent and DBS Group Holdings Ltd adding 0.5 percent. The city-state's industrial production in March, due later on Wednesday, is expected to have risen from the year earlier to 7.1 percent, a Reuters poll showed. "Any sign of moderation (in industrial production) on a sequential basis could signal a flattening out in the upward trend for manufacturing seen over the past nine months," DBS Group Research said in a note. "The outcome for March industrial production will have implication on the final GDP figure for 1Q17. Any outcome beyond the (expected) level will likely bring about an upward revision." Philippine shares eased from six-month highs touched in the previous session and were marginally lower as investors took profit after a four-day rally. "There is some profit-taking after the strong performance. They (Philippine markets) rallied over the past few days after the favourable outcome of the French elections," said April Lee-Tan, head of research at COL Financial Group. PLDT Inc declined one percent while Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc shed 1.9 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK Markets: change AT 0429 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3172.89 3163.93 0.28 Bangkok 1563.44 1562.27 0.07 Manila 7685.17 7700.46 -0.20 Jakarta 5686.865 5680.796 0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1768.9 1765.8 0.18 Ho Chi Minh 709.85 707.58 0.32 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3172.89 2880.76 10.14 Bangkok 1563.44 1542.94 1.33 Manila 7685.17 6840.64 12.3 Jakarta 5686.865 5296.711 7.37 Kuala Lumpur 1768.9 1641.73 7.75 Ho Chi Minh 709.85 664.87 6.8 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)