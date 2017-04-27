By Susan Mathew April 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, tracking Asian peers as a long-awaited U.S. tax cut plan failed to inspire investors, though sentiment remained supported by global growth prospects and receding worries about political risks in Europe. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent after hitting its highest since June 2015 on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump's much awaited tax cut package fell far short of the kind of comprehensive tax reform that both parties in Washington have sought for years and left investors unimpressed as the plan did not cover the funding of tax cuts. Meanwhile, Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and offered a more upbeat view of the economy than last month, but cut its inflation forecast for this fiscal year in a quarterly review of its projections. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares were down 0.6 percent, heading for their first fall in six sessions. Telecom stocks PLDT Inc and Globe Telecom declined 1.6 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively. "It is largely profit-taking," said Jeremy Yumul, an analyst with RCBC Securities. Globe Telecom was the biggest percentage loser on the benchmark stock index. Indonesian shares fell as much as 0.5 percent after having hit an all-time high in the previous session, and were headed for their first decline in four sessions. Financials were the biggest losers with Bank Central Asia , the region's biggest two banks by market-capitalization, and Bank Rakyat Indonesia shedding 2.8 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. An Index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks was 0.7 percent lower. Malaysian shares, which have recently been hitting new multi-year highs, opened at their highest since May 2015, before reversing their course to trade marginally lower. Palm cultivator IOI Corp Bhd fell 0.2 percent, while leisure and entertainment company Genting Bhd shed 1.4 percent. Bucking the trend, Vietnam shares rose 0.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0352GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3169.97 3173.76 -0.12 Bangkok 1566.28 1567.47 -0.08 Manila 7676.97 7726.45 -0.64 Jakarta 5702.68 5726.53 -0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1767.65 1768.92 -0.07 Ho Chi Minh 715.04 710.04 0.70 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3169.97 2880.76 10.04 Bangkok 1566.28 1542.94 1.51 Manila 7676.97 6840.64 12.2 Jakarta 5702.68 5296.711 7.66 Kuala Lumpur 1767.65 1641.73 7.67 Ho Chi Minh 715.04 664.87 7.5 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Krishna Kurup; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)