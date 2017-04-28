By Susan Mathew April 28 Southeast Asian stock markets held steady on Friday with Singapore logging its fourth straight month of gains, while Indonesia posted its third straight winning month. Singapore shares eked out a small gain in the session despite data showing a rise in unemployment rate. Financials rose, with DBS Group adding 0.7 percent and United Overseas Bank 1.5 percent. The city-state's overall unemployment rate edged up to 2.3 percent in the first quarter, rising to rates last seen in the fourth quarter of 2009, preliminary data from the Ministry of Manpower showed on Friday. Indonesian shares closed down 0.4 percent in their second straight losing session. Perusahaan Gas Negara was down 1.6 percent, while Adaro Energy declined 3.5 percent. An index of the nation's 45 most liquid stocks gained 2.1 percent on the month. Malaysian shares were largely flat, with net foreign buying to the tune of 934.2 million in the session. In its fifth straight month of gains, Malaysia added 1.6 percent on the month. Vietnam shares added 0.2 percent, but still recorded a 0.6 percent loss on the month after two straight months of gains. Thai shares were little changed and posted a monthly loss of 0.7 percent, as Siam Cement and Airport of Thailand lost over a percent each in the session. The Philippine market was closed for a special holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3175.44 3171.36 0.13 Bangkok 1566.32 1566.77 -0.03 Jakarta 5685.298 5707.028 -0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1768.06 1767.92 0.01 Ho Chi Minh 717.73 716.53 0.17 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3175.44 2880.76 10.23 Bangkok 1566.32 1542.94 1.52 Jakarta 5685.298 5296.711 7.34 Kuala Lumpur 1768.06 1641.73 7.69 Ho Chi Minh 717.73 664.87 8.0 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)