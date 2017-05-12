May 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
flat to lower on Friday, tracking broader Asian and Wall Street
peers, while Thailand posted its fifth straight session of
losses.
Asian stocks slipped, tracking overnight losses on Wall
Street triggered by a selloff in shares of department stores.
Thai shares fell 0.4 percent to their lowest level
in nearly a month, dragged down by financials and energy stocks.
The index is down 1.6 percent on week.
Energy Earth Public Company Ltd and Thantawan
Industry Public Company were the biggest losers on the
benchmark.
"Regional markets are following the movements in the U.S.
markets last night," said Lester Azurin, AVP - senior analyst at
AB Capital Securities.
Singapore shares dropped 0.5 percent with financials
such as United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp dominating losses. The index ended higher
for a third straight week.
Noble Group shares slumped more than 30 percent,
after shedding 33 percent in the previous session. The
Singapore-listed commodity trader lost half its value this week
after reporting a quarterly loss, stoking worries about the
company's financial strength. Founder Richard Elman stepped down
from the role of executive chairman.
Bucking the trend, Indonesia snapped two straight
sessions of losses and closed 0.4 percent.
Miner PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk and offshore
support vehicle leaser PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk
led the gains on Friday.
Indonesia's retail sales in March grew 4.2 percent from a
year earlier, a faster pace than in February, a survey by Bank
Indonesia showed on Wednesday.
A survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted that
April's annual retail sales growth would be 5.4 percent.
Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia were
flat.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : Change on day
Market Current Previous Close Pct Move
Singapore 3255.29 3271.11 -0.48
Bangkok 1543.94 1550.27 -0.41
Manila 7815.53 7816.4 -0.01
Jakarta 5675.216 5653.008 0.39
Kuala Lumpur 1775.87 1775.39 0.03
Ho Chi Minh 725.37 724.99 0.05
Change on year
Market Current End 2017 Pct Move
Singapore 3255.29 2880.76 13.00
Bangkok 1543.94 1542.94 0.06
Manila 7815.53 6840.64 14.3
Jakarta 5675.216 5296.711 7.15
Kuala Lumpur 1775.87 1641.73 8.17
Ho Chi Minh 725.37 664.87 7.94
(Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Vyas Mohan)