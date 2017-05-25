By Christina Martin May 25 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Vietnam, closed higher on Thursday tracking gains in the broader Asia region after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to future rate increases. In minutes released on Wednesday of a Fed meeting held earlier this month, policymakers of the U.S. central bank agreed they should hold off on raising interest rates until they see evidence that a recent economic slowdown was temporary. "The less probability of a June rate hike points to soft growth in the United States and encourages a risk-on appetite for investors towards high-growth emerging markets such as in Southeast Asia," said Grace Aller, an analyst with AP Securities. "The U.S. GDP is a little weak, so the flows could go to emerging markets where growth is relatively robust." U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the first quarter, with Fed policymakers seeking to understand why a measure of underlying price gains also fell further below their 2 percent inflation target. Singapore shares rose for a third straight session before ending flat, while the Philippine index finished 0.4 percent higher, boosted by telecoms and real estate stocks. "In the short- to mid-term, there won't be any solid catalysts for the market, neither positive nor negative, unless the situation in Mindanao escalates...," Aller said. On Tuesday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte imposed martial law on the Mindanao island, after a fierce bout of fighting erupted during a raid by security forces at a hideout of Islamic State-linked militants. Malaysian shares gained 0.2 percent, led by financial and consumer discretionary stocks. CIMB Group soared to a more than two-year closing high, while Genting Malaysia Bhd rose 4.2 percent to hit a record high. The Thai index edged up 0.2 percent, while Indonesia was closed for a holiday. Vietnam was down 0.1 percent, hurt by financials. In Asia, shares scaled two-year highs, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advancing 0.9 percent as of 0954 GMT. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3234.37 3231.24 0.10 Bangkok 1569.41 1566.15 0.21 Manila 7871.65 7837.82 0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1773.96 1771.01 0.17 Ho Chi Minh 741.91 742.74 -0.11 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3234.37 2880.76 12.27 Bangkok 1569.41 1542.94 1.72 Manila 7871.65 6840.64 15.07 Kuala Lumpur 1773.96 1641.73 8.05 Ho Chi Minh 741.91 664.87 11.59 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)