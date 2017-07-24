SE Asia Stocks-Cautious as Trump woes hurt risk appetite

By Chris Thomas July 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets, except Indonesia, were cautious on Monday as political uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's administration dulled appetite for risk assets and weighed on the dollar. The Trump administration, already dogged by investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election, took a fresh hit on Friday after White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigned, highlighting an upheaval within the president's inner circle. The dollar fell to a 13-month low against a trade-weighted basket of currencies, but was little changed at 93.907 as of 0944 GMT. "Most Asian markets coming into this week are trading cautiously," said Victor Felix, an equity analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Markets are also waiting for a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday for an update on its plan to start normalising its balance sheet. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares ended 0.3 percent lower ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's second State of the Nation address. Index heavyweights SM Prime Holdings and SM Investments Corp fell 2.3 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Investors will be watching Duterte's address for clues on tax reforms and how quickly his administration can roll out big-ticket infrastructure programmes, Felix said. Singapore shares cut losses to end marginally lower. DBS Group ended little changed, while United Overseas Bank reversed losses to gain 0.5 percent. The city-state's headline consumer price index rose 0.5 percent in June from a year earlier, lower than forecast. Vietnam shares closed down 0.3 percent, with Vietnam National Petroleum Group falling 3.8 percent to hit a more than five-week closing low. Indonesia ended 0.6 percent higher, lifted by financials and telecom stocks. Bank Central Asia rose 1.9 percent, while Telkom Indonesia gained 2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3310.8 3314.12 -0.10 Bangkok 1576.73 1573.51 0.20 Manila 7962.64 7989.73 -0.34 Jakarta 5801.587 5765.424 0.63 Kuala Lumpur 1761.99 1759.16 0.16 Ho Chi Minh 759.74 761.86 -0.28 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3310.8 2880.76 14.93 Bangkok 1576.73 1542.94 2.19 Manila 7962.64 6840.64 16.40 Jakarta 5801.587 5296.711 9.53 Kuala Lumpur 1761.99 1641.73 7.33 Ho Chi Minh 759.74 664.87 14.27 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)