SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as crude rebounds; ECB minutes awaited

By Chandini Monnappa July 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended higher on Thursday as a recovery in crude oil prices after a deep cut overnight helped revive sentiment ahead of the European Central Bank minutes. Brent oil was up 1.5 percent at $48.5 a barrel, recovering one percent of the four percent it lost in the previous session, while broader Asian markets were down after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave mixed signals on Wednesday. The minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting showed that several officials were divided on their outlook for inflation. "The key parts of the markets are still reluctant to move forward as the minutes of the Fed meet show that even the committee itself is still mixed about the proper measures to reduce the balance sheet of the U.S. Federal Reserve," said Rakpong Chaisuparakul, a strategist with KGI Securities Thailand. Asian shares have been shaky this week due to tensions in the Korean peninsula after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into Japanese waters, causing the United States to warn that it was ready to use force if need be to stop the missile program. In southeast Asia, Thai shares closed 0.3 percent down at their lowest in over three weeks as energy stocks slid. "Thai energy stocks fell because oil prices fell overnight. This is why Thai market is slightly weaker compared with Asia today," added Chaisuparakul. Singapore ended the session 0.7 percent lower, with financial stocks accounting for more than half the losses. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited were the top losers on the index. Philippine shares closed 0.5 percent higher, aided by financial stocks. Metro Pacific Investments Corp closed up 6.7 percent at its highest in nearly two months. Indonesian shares edged up 0.4 percent on the back of gains in telecommunication stocks such as Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) TBK PT which climbed 1.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3226.34 3248.71 -0.69 Bangkok 1569.64 1575.02 -0.34 Manila 7888.31 7848.84 0.50 Jakarta 5849.575 5825.054 0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1770.53 1768.16 0.13 Ho Chi Minh 782.65 778.32 0.56 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3226.34 2880.76 12.00 Bangkok 1569.64 1542.94 1.73 Manila 7888.31 6840.64 15.32 Jakarta 5849.575 5296.711 10.44 Kuala Lumpur 1770.53 1641.73 7.85 Ho Chi Minh 782.65 664.87 17.71 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Vyas Mohan)