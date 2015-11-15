By Viparat Jantraprap and Nichola Saminather
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 As a broad-based
recovery in Southeast Asian stocks from this year's bear market
lows fades, investors are now pivoting to bottom-up strategies
and selectively seeking stocks exposed to the region's more
enduring growth themes.
The MSCI index of Southeast Asia, a
benchmark of the region's biggest stocks, plunged 28 percent in
the five months through September, driven in part by concerns
about slowing Chinese demand and bringing valuations down to
2009 lows.
And while stocks clawed back about a third of these losses
in October, lower commodity prices, tepid Chinese economic data
and the spectre of an imminent U.S. interest rate rise have sent
the MSCI regional index back down 23 percent from its April
peak.
This technically puts the index back into bear market
territory, which analysts define as a fall of at least 20
percent from such a peak.
"The market was oversold in September. The delay in the Fed's
rate hike and lower valuations supported the market in October,"
said Soek Ching Kum, Credit Suisse head of Southeast Asia
Research, Private Banking and Wealth Management.
"But Southeast Asia is still at a premium to North Asia, so
investors may not be motivated to come back in a major way yet,"
said Kum.
Stocks fell 0.5 percent on Friday, taking the decline since
Oct. 27, when gains began to slow, to 5.6 percent.
Southeast Asian stocks enjoyed huge inflows from 2009-2012
but these ended when the U.S. Federal Reserve tapered and ended
its bond purchase program in late 2014. (See table)
While analysts think a major turnaround is unlikely, some
fund managers see a stock picker's market.
Economic growth in Southeast Asia is likely to moderate to
4-5 percent in 2016, said Gillian Kwek, portfolio manager of
Fidelity International's ASEAN fund.
"The drivers for the next 12-18 months will be very
stock-specific," Kwek said.
"Hence, I will be spending more time on individual companies
and their stock price drivers, rather than trying to achieve
fund outperformance through top-down bets."
The fund's biggest exposures are to banks including
Singapore's DBS Group and telecommunications companies
including Singapore Telecommunications and
Telekomunikasi Indonesia. These stocks all have below
median price-to-earnings ratios.
Despite a patchy economic outlook for the region, long-term
urbanisation trends in Southeast Asia's developing economies
remain intact.
Stocks that benefit from infrastructure investment are a
good bet, said Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton's
Emerging Markets Group.
"One investment theme will be focused on infrastructure with
investments at the local level buttressed by investments by
China and Japan in the areas of railroads and roads, in addition
to power plants," he said.
Among the Templeton ASEAN fund's top 10 holdings are Ayala
Corp. in the Philippines, whose operations include
telecommunication and water services.
It also includes cement manufacturer PT Semen Indonesia
and Singapore-based Keppel Corp., who has
businesses that focus on environmental engineering and power
generation.
"All the Southeast Asian markets will benefit, but the most
exciting at this stage are Thailand and Vietnam," Mobius said.
Net foreign buying (selling) of overall sharemarket ($mln)
Year Indonesia Thailand Philippine Vietnam
2009
1,001 1,073 318 123
2010
1,543 1,648 759 674
2011
1,736 1,200 59
(144)
2012
1,172 2,148 2,340 142
2013
(1,521) (5,453) 332 262
2014
3,566 (1,029) 1,180 97
2015
ytd (1,320) (2,890) (1,020) 222
Source - Thomson Reuters Eikon, local stock exchanges
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Nichola Saminather;
Editing by Sam Holmes)