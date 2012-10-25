* China, Taiwan, Australian companies see dismal earnings
* Analysts upbeat on Indonesia, Philippines,
Thailand-StarMine
* Private consumption, government spending drive growth
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Southeast Asia is becoming one
bright spot in a world of gloomy corporate earnings, with strong
profit growth powered by a population of 600 million people
increasingly willing, and able, to spend in their fast growing
economies.
Southeast Asian companies are expected to report on average
a 16.2 percent increase in quarterly profit from a year ago,
Morgan Stanley said in a report this month.
That compares to dreary corporate profits in China and
others in the Asia-Pacific region, like Australia, that depended
heavily on the now weakened buying power of major economies such
as China.
"Economic growth in the region is expected to be underpinned
by domestic consumption, induced by fiscal spending, private
investments and an increase in wages. This trend is notable in
Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines," said Ronald
Chan, head of equities in Asia at Manulife Asset Management.
"The domestic demand story is structural in nature and has
yet to run its course."
The Morgan Stanley report pointed to strong performances by
companies including Indonesia's top gas distributor Perusahaan
Gas Negara, Thailand's top energy firm PTT Pcl
and Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp.
The robust profits contrast with the story in China, once
the darling of emerging-market investors.
Last week, Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp
flagged a third-quarter loss that would erase its
profit earlier in the year. China Life Insurance Co Ltd
also issued a profit warning.
Analysts have cut estimates for Chinese companies in the
MSCI China index every month since June 2011, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. September's revisions were the worst in
2-1/2 years after grim first-half report cards.
After years of heady growth, export-orientated economies
that benefited from Chinese demand are now suffering as orders
from China slide.
"We've seen some atrocious earnings numbers from Hong Kong,
and Taiwan, and Australia as well. This clearly reflects either
a China link or a developed market link," said John Woods, Citi
Private Bank's chief investment strategist for Asia Pacific.
SOUTHEAST ASIA LEADS THE WAY
Companies in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand rank
high on StarMine's Analyst Revision Score, which measures
changes in analyst sentiment. Australia, China, South Korea and
Taiwan fare poorly.
Investors have taken note.
China, whose economy has slowed for the seventh consecutive
quarter, is the worst performing stock market in Asia. By
contrast, Thailand and the Philippines are the
top performers as they double the gains on broad regional and
world indexes.
And while analysts are cutting full year earnings estimates,
the smallest cuts are reserved for companies in Southeast Asia,
partly because of the region's strong private consumption, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Analysts have reduced estimates for Thailand by just 0.2
percent over the past month, by 0.3 percent for the Philippines
and by 0.4 percent for Malaysia.
By contrast, they lowered estimates for Australia by 2.9
percent, by 2.5 percent for both Taiwan and South Korea, and by
1.9 percent for China.
The operating environment is much stronger in countries like
the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, or even India, Citi's
Woods said.
Indonesia attracted a record $5.9 billion in foreign direct
investment in the third quarter, signalling that Southeast
Asia's biggest economy remains a hot favourite despite a dismal
global outlook and concerns about corruption and corporate
governance.
Companies in the region are also aggressively chasing
acquisition targets within Southeast Asia to boost growth.
A Singapore-listed hotel and property firm backed by
Indonesia's Lippo Group said last week that it may launch a
takeover bid for conglomerate Fraser & Neave Ltd,
challenging a $7.2 billion offer by companies controlled by
Thailand's third-richest man.
