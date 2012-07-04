By Boontiwa Wichakul and Aditya Suharmoko
| BANGKOK/JAKARTA, July 4
Thailand and Indonesia climbed in June while Malaysian imports
in May smashed forecasts, highlighting Southeast Asia's
resilience to the global economic downdraft as strong domestic
demand helps offset weaker exports.
Encouraged by lower oil prices, an increase in the local
minimum wage and a cooling in domestic political tensions, Thai
consumers were the most confident in June since devastating
floods hit the country late last year.
Consumer confidence rose to 68.5 from 67.1 in May, data
showed on Wednesday.
"Southeast Asia is the darling of Asia and the darling of
investors this year," said Paul Joseph Garcia, chief investment
officer at BPI Asset Management in Manila, which manages $17.2
billion in assets.
"If you look at Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia
and to a certain extent Vietnam these are domestic-driven
economies," he said.
Thailand's economy could pick up even further in coming
months, as most industries hit by the disaster, many of whom are
big exporters, are expected to return to full production in the
third quarter. Despite global problems, the central bank
believes the economy should still grow close to its forecast of
6 percent this year, far ahead of most developed countries.
"There seem to be more funds flowing into the economy,
despite concerns raised by the euro zone debt crisis. That
helped people to be less concerned and more confident," said
Saowanee Thairungroj, president of the University of the Thai
Chamber of Commerce, which publishes the confidence data.
In Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, the consumer
confidence index climbed to a five-month high in June, though
food prices are expected to soar ahead of the Eid al-Fitr
festival in August.
Bank Indonesia's consumer confidence index in June rose to
114.4 from 109.0 in May, with respondents believing that more
jobs will be created as government projects come on stream.
In just one highly visible sign that the economy is racing
ahead of both its developed and emerging market peers, there is
a six-month waiting list in Jakarta for Lamborghini sports cars,
which carry price tags of up to $1.2 million.
"These economies have very young demographics, and they have
a rising middle class brought about by above-average GDP growth
over the years. Of course the turmoil in Europe and slowdowns in
the U.S. and China will have an effect, but they are more
insulated than other emerging market economies" due to strong
domestic demand, Garcia of BPI Asset Management said.
DEEP POCKETS, POLICY FLEXIBILITY A BIG ADVANTAGE
Unlike their cash-strapped peers in the West, most Asian
governments also have bulging coffers and relatively low levels
of debt, giving them far more room to stimulate their economies
if growth shows signs of flagging, noted Chua Hak Bin, an
economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Singapore.
Central banks in the region have also been able to maintain
an accomodative stance, and can ease policy further if needed,
again unlike many of their developed nation counterparts, which
have cut interest rates to near zero and are running out of ways
to revive business activity.
Such policy flexibility was evident in Malaysia' trade data
released earlier on Wednesday, which showed May imports rose
16.2 percent from a year earlier, nearly twice economists'
forecasts.
The jump reflected strong demand for capital goods after the
government announced a slew of mega-projects in the oil and gas
as well as transportation sectors, including a 36.5 billion
ringgit mass rapid rail project.
Indeed, domestic demand in Malaysia has been so strong that
policymakers are now worrying more about the risks of growing
household debt than the weak global economy. With that in mind,
the country's central bank is widely expected to keep interest
rates unchanged at a meeting on Thursday.
INVESTOR DARLINGS
Local and foreign investors obviously like what they see.
After years of complaining about the listless and
government-dominated Malaysian stock market, many fund managers
are taking a new look at the country, which is poised to become
Asia's top IPO destination for 2012 while other markets globally
are floundering.
Malaysia on Tuesday launched a $2 billion initial public
offering of state-backed hospital operator IHH Healthcare, which
will be the third biggest listing of the year globally after
local palm oil producer Felda Global Ventures and
Facebook.
The issue, one of few available plays on the healthcare
sector in Asia, will be dual listed in Malaysia and
Singapore.
To be sure, the region and its markets have not been totally
immune to global market turmoil.
Motor racing firm Formula One decided last month to send its
near $3 billion flotation in Singapore back to the pits as
Europe's debt crisis deepened, prompting investors to dump
riskier assets worldwide.
STOCKS POWER AHEAD
But with Europe's recent agreement on ways to help the
region's stricken banks, global and regional markets have shown
some signs of stabilising and Southeast Asian stocks are again
powering ahead.
For the year to date, shares in Manila have surged
more than 22 percent to all-time highs, while Thailand's
benchmark index is up more than 16 percent and Singapore
has gained more than 11 percent. Malaysian shares
also hit a record higher on Wednesday, taking its gains
for 2012 to more than 5 percent.
The Philippines, once known as the "sick man of Asia", took
a highly symbolic step this week in a bid to put decades of
sub-par economic growth behind it. For the first time in
history, Manila is about to jail a tax evader, puncturing a
culture of impunity that has discouraged many foreign investors.
And the region's stock markets may remain attractive in the
long term, too.
Morgan Stanley said in a recent research report that there
is a growing probability ASEAN may witness a sharp rebound in
its investment cycle, driven by a combination of private
investment in capacity creation, foreign direct investment and
private and public investment in infrastructure over the next
two to three years.
"Our economics team is forecasting the average investment
percentage of GDP (for Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia) to rise
from 22.7 percent in 2011 to 23.2 percent and 23.6 percent in
2012 and 2013, respectively.
"We believe that there could be upside risk to the outlook
for consensus investment growth for ASEAN, if the current trend
persists."