SINGAPORE, June 17 Air pollution in Singapore
and Malaysia rose to unhealthy levels on Monday thanks to
illegal forest clearing in Indonesia, prompting Singapore to
advise people against staying outdoors for long and to urge
Indonesia to do something to stop it.
In usually clear Singapore, the pollutant standards index
hit the highest level in nearly seven years, with the taste of
smoke hitting the back of the throat even in air-conditioned
offices and the subway.
"Given the current hazy conditions, it is advised that
children, the elderly and those with heart or lung diseases
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor activities," Singapore's
National Environment Agency said in a statement.
"Everyone else should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
activities."
The agency said the haze was caused by forest fires on the
Indonesian island of Sumatra and that it was expected to last
for a few days.
It said it had "urged the Indonesian authorities to look
into urgent measures to mitigate the transboundary haze
occurrence".
In Malaysia, the air quality reached unhealthy levels in
several northeastern states as well as the southern state of
Malacca, a UNESCO heritage site popular with tourists, the
country's Department of Environment said.
The illegal clearing of forests by burning is a recurrent
problem in Indonesia, particularly during the annual dry season
that typically stretches from June to September.
In 1997 and 1998, the smog disrupted air and sea traffic,
causing an estimated $9 billion in terms of economic, social and
environmental losses, according to the Association of Southeast
Asian Nations (ASEAN), a 10-member regional grouping that
includes Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
ASEAN members signed an agreement on transboundary haze
pollution in June 2002 but Indonesia has yet to ratify the
agreement.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Nick Macfie)