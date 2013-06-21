* Indonesia blames eight companies for fires
* Indonesian health services record higher incidence of
asthma, skin problems
* New record pollution levels in Singapore
By Kanupriya Kapoor and Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, June 21 Indonesia deployed military
planes on Friday to fight forest fires that blanketed
neighbouring Singapore in record levels of hazardous smog for a
third day in one of Southeast Asia's worst air-pollution crises.
As Singaporeans donned face masks and pulled children from
playgrounds and Malaysia closed schools in the south, the
deliberately-lit fires grew bigger in some areas. Whipped up by
winds, the blazes added to fears over health problems and
diplomatic tension in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.
"The winds are picking up and the weather isn't very good at
the moment, so the fires in some places are getting bigger,"
said Gunawan, a firefighter who like many Indonesians goes by
one name. "We are working as hard as possible to control the
fires...but we're facing difficult conditions."
Indonesia blamed eight companies, including Jakarta-based PT
Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology (SMART) and
Asia Pacific Resources International (APRIL), for the fires. The
government, which said it would take action against any company
responsible for the disaster, is expected to name the rest of
the firms on Saturday.
"The majority of hotspots in Riau (province) are inside
APRIL and Sinar Mas concessions," senior presidential aide
Kuntoro Mangkusubroto told Reuters.
An APRIL statement said the company and third-party
suppliers had a "strict no-burn policy" for all concessions in
Indonesia.
An analysis of satellite maps and government data by Reuters
and the think tank World Resources Institute also revealed spot
fires on land licensed to Singapore-listed First Resources Ltd
and Indonesia's Provident Agro.
The analysis did not reveal the cause of the fires or who
was at fault.
A spokeswoman for Golden Agri Resources, SMART's
Singapore-listed parent, said the company knew of no hotspots on
its concessions.
Illegal burning on Indonesia's Sumatra island typically
takes place in the June to September dry season to clear space
for palm oil plantations. This year's fires are unusually
widespread and the haze is the worst in Singapore's history.
Singapore's government has warned it could last weeks.
Indonesia has earmarked around 200 billion rupiah ($20
million) to handle the disaster. Seven military aircraft were
deployed for water bombings and rain seeding.
"HAZARDOUS"
Hospitals in Dumai and Bengkalis in Indonesia's Riau
province recorded increases in cases of asthma, lung, eye and
skin problems, health official Arifin Zainal said.
The Dumai airport remained closed for a third day.
In Singapore, the number of residents wearing face masks
rose markedly as the pollution standards index (PSI) climbed to
a new record of 401 at midday, a level which health authorities
consider potentially life-threatening for the elderly. The PSI
moderated later to an "unhealthy" 142 by mid-evening.
"Basically, what a 'hazardous' PSI level means is that the
pollution will cause damage to the lining of the breathing
tube," said Dr Kenneth Chan, consultant respiratory physician at
Singapore's Gleneagles Medical Centre. "If the lining of the
breathing tube is damaged, it will make the patient more
vulnerable to various infections."
In Malaysia, southern Johor state was the worst affected,
with pollution readings remaining in the "hazardous" category.
COSTLY FIRE
Air pollution has long been a serious problem in many Asian
cities such as New Delhi, Beijing and Hong Kong but it is only
an issue in Singapore when the smoke blows in from Sumatra.
According to one method of measuring pollution, the one
authorities use in China's capital, Singapore's air was much
worse than Beijing's on Friday, according to state agency data.
The cost of the current haze for Singapore could be hundreds
of millions of dollars, brokerage CLSA said in a report.
It said that in 2006, when the pollution index reached 150,
it was estimated the haze cost $50 million and in 1997 it was
$300 million. CLSA said the 1997 and 2006 figures seemed low
when considering the direct and indirect cost of prolonged haze.
Workers in Singapore could still be seen toiling at some
construction sites despite the elevated levels. The Singapore
government has so far only issued only broad guidelines about
employers having to ensure the health and safety of workers.
"Even as our government rails against the corporate
interests in Sumatra who are willing to sacrifice human health
for profits, the Ministry of Manpower still isn't practicing
what they preach by allowing construction companies in Singapore
to make their workers slog through the smog," the Online
Citizen, a socio-political website, said in a commentary.