By John O'Callaghan and Chris Nusatya
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 22 Air quality in
Singapore improved significantly to "moderate" pollution levels
on Saturday, as Indonesian planes waterbombed raging forest
fires and investigators scrambled to determine the cause of one
of Southeast Asia's worst air pollution crises.
Indonesia's environment minister said eight domestic firms
were suspected of being responsible for the blazes on Sumatra
island that blanketed neighbouring Singapore in record levels of
hazardous smog. The parent companies of the Indonesian firms
included Malaysia-listed Sime Darby and Singapore's
Wilmar Group.
A senior presidential aide on Friday also blamed units of
Jakarta-based PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology (SMART)
and Asia Pacific Resources International (APRIL) for
the fires.
"We will take legal action whoever they are," Environment
Minister Balthasar Kambuaya told reporters. "Any companies from
Indonesia, Malaysia or Singapore, they will be legally
processed."
But Indonesia's Forestry Ministry, which is leading the
investigation, warned about naming suspects and jumping to
conclusions too soon.
"We have to be very careful in any legal action. We have to
really find out what happened, why the fire happened, and so on.
This could be due to negligence too," said Hadi Daryanto, the
ministry's general secretary.
Under Indonesian law, any company or person proven to be
involved in an illegal forest fire could face up to 10 years in
prison and fines of up to 5 billion rupiah ($503,800).
Sime Darby and APRIL said there were no fires in any of
their operating areas in Indonesia.
SMART and Wilmar said they both had a "zero burning" policy
and that most, if not all, the fires raging in and near their
concessions were caused by the local community.
"We have discovered a few smallholders with land near our
plantations who have been burning to clear their land. We have
reported these to the local authorities," said a Wilmar
spokeswoman.
HAZY FORECAST
Singapore has warned the "haze" - which has fuelled fears
about health problems and raised diplomatic tension in
Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia - could last for weeks, or
even longer.
Indonesia has deployed military planes to fight the blazes
on Sumatra island from illegal burning that typically takes
place in the June to September dry season to clear space for
palm oil plantations. The fires are unusually widespread this
year and the smog was the heaviest in Singapore's history.
On the sixth day of the thick smoke, Singapore's pollution
index eased to the "moderate" zone with readings as low as 77.
It hit a record of 401 on Friday afternoon, a level considered
potentially life-threatening for the ill and the elderly.
Despite the improving conditions, streets in the clean and
green city-state were far less crowded than on a typical
Saturday when people go out to shop, meet in outdoor cafes and
have fun at the park.
The Ministry of Education advised public schools to cancel
all activities planned for the holiday month of June.
StarHub Ltd, a cable television and Internet provider, said
it was providing a free preview of more than 170 channels over
the weekend "as we stay home to escape the unbearable haze".
The cost of the smog for Singapore, a major financial centre
and tourist destination, could end up being hundreds of millions
of dollars, brokerage CLSA said in a report.
In Malaysia, the haze spread north. Air quality in Kuala
Lumpur, the capital, and in several surrounding areas worsened
into the "unhealthy" zone. The air quality was now "unhealthy"
in 17 areas of Malaysia and "very unhealthy" in one area.