BANGKOK, Oct 15 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday as hopes of a delay in Fed rate hike brought
foreign inflows to the region, bringing the Thai index to a more
than two-month high and helping most other regional indexes
recoup some recent losses.
The SET index rose 1.4 percent to 1,425.32, its
highest close since Aug. 7. Shares of banks outperformed, led by
Bank of Ayudhya, ahead of quarterly results next week.
Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 918 million baht
($26.1 million) after selling offs on Wednesday and Tuesday.
Shares in the Philippines recovered from a near
two-week closing low on Wednesday. Indonesia and
Malaysia both finished higher on resuming trade after a
market holiday on the day before.
Stock exchange data showed foreigners purchased Philippine
shares a net 68.1 million peso ($1.49 million) and bought
Malaysian shares worth a net 48.25 million ringgit ($11.71
million).
Singapore rose 1 percent, recouping some of the
losses over the past two trading sessions. Vietnam closed
0.41 percent higher, led by banks and energy firms with impact
of a government disinvestment plan still visible.
Global equity markets slid for a second day and the dollar
sank to a seven-week low on Wednesday as weak U.S. retail sales
and a drop in producer prices boosted expectations the Federal
Reserve will not raise interest rates until next year.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3015.14 2983.92 +1.05
Kuala Lumpur 1713.25 1711.14 +0.12
Bangkok 1425.32 1405.08 +1.44
Jakarta 4507.19 4483.08 +0.54
Manila 7045.40 6924.77 +1.74
Ho Chi Minh 592.40 589.98 +0.41
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3015.14 3365.15 -10.40
Kuala Lumpur 1713.25 1761.25 -2.73
Bangkok 1425.32 1497.67 -4.83
Jakarta 4507.19 5226.95 -13.77
Manila 7045.40 7230.57 -2.56
Ho Chi Minh 592.40 545.63 +8.57
($1 = 35.2000 baht)
($1 = 45.7700 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.1200 ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)