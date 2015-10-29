BANGKOK, Oct 29 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Thursday, with the Indonesian benchmark dropping
to a near two-week low and most other indexes at multi-week
lows, as sentiment remained cautious after the U.S. Federal
Reserve hinted a rate hike was possible by year-end.
The Jakarta composite index was down 1.95 percent at
4,518.98, the lowest since Oct. 16, on track for a third
straight day of losses.
The overall Indonesian stock market saw outflows of foreign
funds this week, in line with most peers in the region, as
investors also awaited earnings results for indications of the
outlook on corporate health.
Bank Rakyat Indonesia, the most actively-traded
stock by turnover, dropped 3.4 percent to a one-week low, while
Telkom Indonesia shed 2.2 percent, both due to
foreign-led selling, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Telkom posted a 2.5 percent rise in its nine-month net
profit late on Wednesday. Bahana Securities said the company's
third-quarter net profit was slightly below its forecast but
kept its "buy" rating, citing easing competition and solid data
growth.
The Thai SET index shed 1 percent to a three-week
low of 1,393.51. Broker Bualuang Securities advised investors to
wait and see, with the SET breaking below the key 1,400-level,
while broker Krungsri Securities expected outflows after the
Fed's statement.
"The Fed rate hike would benefit U.S. shares more than the
SET. The USD also gained ground against regional currencies and
the baht, dashing hopes for fund flows returning to emerging
markets," it said in a note to clients.
Malaysia's key index hovered around a three-week
low, with Singapore at a two-week low and the Philippines
at a near one-week low. Vietnam, bucking the
trend, rose 0.9 percent as blue chip stocks gained
Asian shares edged lower and the dollar stood tall on
Thursday, after the U.S. Fed rekindled market expectations that
it might still be on track to raise interest rates by year-end.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0552 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3017.60 3040.51 -0.75
Kuala Lumpur 1674.64 1686.51 -0.70
Bangkok 1393.51 1409.26 -1.12
Jakarta 4518.98 4608.74 -1.95
Manila 7196.92 7289.26 -1.27
Ho Chi Minh 601.65 596.24 +0.91
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)