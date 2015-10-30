BANGKOK, Oct 30 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rebounded on Friday and looked set to end the month on a
positive note, but light volumes suggested investors remained
wary about global central bank policies.
Asian shares edged up, on track for a monthly rise but
headed for weekly losses as investors fretted over the
possibility that U.S. interest rates could still rise this year
and after the Bank of Japan held policy steady.
In Bangkok, a better-than-expected September factory output
lifted sentiment, brokers said, helping the key index
recover from early weakness and bounce off a
more-than-three-week closing low hit on Thursday.
The SET index is up 0.4 percent, with trading volume down at
30 percent of a full-day average over the past 30 days. Tisco
Securities expects domestic-led buying to take the index to the
1,405 level later in the day.
"The market could expect more outflows due to the Fed rate
outlook. But domestic investors are buying shares because the
selloffs over past days were a bit overdone and MPI data was not
as weak," said Tisco's senior strategist Viwat Techapoonphol.
The SET index is on track for a monthly gain of 3.5 percent,
its first increase in four months.
Singapore's Straits Times Index was on track to end
October with a gain of more than 7 percent after five successive
months of declines. Vietnam is heading for a monthly gain
of almost 8 percent after two months of losses.
The Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia
all are on track for a monthly rise despite selloffs
hitting shares early in the week.
Jakarta-based Harry Su, Head of Research at broker Bahana
Securities, said a bout of profi-taking hit Indonesian shares.
"It is just concerns on emerging markets due to the Fed's
recent hawkish statement and Indonesia suffered the most as the
market has been the best performing recently, making it prone to
profit-taking," he said.
Top gainers on MSCI index of Southeast Asia
included Indonesia's Surya Citra Media which rose 4.8
percent. Philippine SM Prime Holdings advanced 2.5
percent and Thai Union Group climbed 2.3 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0516 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2999.13 3001.51 -0.08
Kuala Lumpur 1668.42 1666.98 +0.09
Bangkok 1395.70 1390.04 +0.41
Jakarta 4464.61 4472.02 -0.17
Manila 7172.20 7189.25 -0.24
Ho Chi Minh 606.56 605.20 +0.22
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)