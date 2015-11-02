BANGKOK, Nov 2 Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Monday in range-bound trade and led down by
Singapore as soft China surveys dented sentiment in Asia and
trading volumes declined in the wake of tepid corporate
earnings.
Asian stocks slid after a private survey showed China's
factory activity fell for an eighth straight month in October,
pointing to further sluggishness in the world's second-largest
economy.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was down
1.39 percent at 2,956.61, its lowest since Oct. 8. Shares in
firms with projects in China appeared to be hit, including
developer CapitaLand which dropped 2.6 percent.
DBS Group Holdings was down 0.7 percent, giving up
early gains following the bank's results that showed a 6 percent
rise in third-quarter net profit. NRA Capital in a report kept a
'sell' rating on the stock due to limited upside to its fair
value.
In Bangkok, bargain-hunting helped battered large-caps
recoup losses. PTT was up 1.8 percent after Friday's
third straight loss on expectations of a net third-quarter loss.
PTT is due to release earnings by next week.
The SET index was up 0.2 percent. Strategists at broker KGI
Securities expected the index to trade sideways due to foreign
outflows.
"Expectation for the U.S. Fed to start hiking rate in
December 2015 should lead to a new round of TIPs outflows in the
near-term," they wrote in a report, referring to the
sharemarkets of Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Jakarta's composite index was down 0.1 percent,
erasing some early losses. Foreigners led selling in banking
shares, with Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri
among those actively traded.
Most southeast Asian sharemarkets suffered losses last week
on concerns about a possible U.S. interest rate hike by
end-2015. Trading volumes on Monday of most dropped to about
25-44 percent of the full-day average of the past 30 days.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0458 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2956.61 2998.35 -1.39
Kuala Lumpur 1663.15 1665.71 -0.15
Bangkok 1397.37 1394.94 +0.17
Jakarta 4452.62 4455.18 -0.06
Manila 7169.11 7134.26 +0.49
Ho Chi Minh 606.30 607.37 -0.18
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additoanl reporting by
Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Sunil Nair)