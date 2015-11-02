BANGKOK, Nov 2 Thai shares rose more than 1
percent on Monday led by energy and banking stocks while other
markets in Southeast Asia ended mixed amid weakness in Asia and
after soft Chinese factory activity data.
Bangkok's SET index finished at 1,413.34, just off
the day's high. Top actively-traded stocks included the biggest
firm by value PTT Pcl, which jumped 4 percent, and
Kasikornbank, which rose 3.2 percent.
Turnover was relatively light at about 80 percent of the
30-day average, similar to the region.
Domestic institutions bought shares worth a net 1.6 billion
baht ($44.96 million), countering sales by foreign investors.
Investment managers of long term equity funds (LTFs) and
retirement mutual funds (RMFs) had bought shares since Friday,
brokers said. Demand for LTFs and RMFs often rises towards the
year-end as tax incentives of the funds attract investors.
"The anticipation of an injection of funds through LTF and
RMF could bolster the overall market this month," said broker
Krungsri Securities.
The Philippines rose 0.9 percent after Friday's third
straight loss to a more-than-one-week low, with a modest net
inflows worth 64 million pesos ($1.36 million), stock exchange
data showed. Singapore fell for a fifth day to its lowest
in more than three weeks.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2974.41 2998.35 -0.80
Kuala Lumpur 1664.07 1665.71 -0.10
Bangkok 1413.34 1394.94 +1.32
Jakarta 4464.95 4455.18 +0.22
Manila 7198.85 7134.26 +0.91
Ho Chi Minh 602.76 607.37 -0.76
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 2974.41 3365.15 -11.61
Kuala Lumpur 1664.07 1761.25 -5.52
Bangkok 1413.34 1497.67 -5.63
Jakarta 4464.95 5226.95 -14.58
Manila 7198.85 7230.57 -0.44
Ho Chi Minh 602.76 545.63 +10.47
($1 = 46.9370 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 35.5900 baht)
