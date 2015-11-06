BANGKOK, Nov 6 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged lower on Friday on foreign-led selling as
investors in emerging sharemarkets awaited U.S. monthly jobs
data for clues on the U.S. Fed's rate policy.
Jakarta's composite index eased 0.2 percent to near
its day low of 4,566.55, with large-caps such as Bank Rakyat
Indonesia leading the pack.
The overall stock market saw net foreign selling worth 53.9
billion rupiah ($3.97 million) after two days of net buying,
taking outflows for the week to a net 168 billion rupiah
($12.39 million), Thomson Reuters data showed.
The index was up 2.5 percent on the week, the region's best
performer.
Most others in the region also reversed the previous week's
losses, with outperformers including the Thai SET index
and Singapore's Straits Times Index both finishing the
week more than one percent higher.
In Hanoi, the benchmark VN Index fell 0.5 percent on
the day and advanced 0.8 percent on the week, a fifth straight
week of gains.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3010.47 3023.65 -0.44
Kuala Lumpur 1685.70 1688.54 -0.17
Bangkok 1414.54 1413.16 +0.10
Jakarta 4566.55 4577.23 -0.23
Manila 7118.20 7122.45 -0.06
Ho Chi Minh 612.36 615.18 -0.46
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3010.47 3365.15 -10.54
Kuala Lumpur 1685.70 1761.25 -4.29
Bangkok 1414.54 1497.67 -5.55
Jakarta 4566.55 5226.95 -12.63
Manila 7118.20 7230.57 -1.55
Ho Chi Minh 612.36 545.63 +12.23
($1 = 46.9200 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,555.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)