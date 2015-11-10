BANGKOK, Nov 10 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, with Indonesian shares hitting a more than one-month low, amid weak global markets and foreign-led selling, while Thai Advanced Info Service trimmed gains ahead of quarterly results. Thai key SET index was down 0.3 percent at 1,398.38, the lowest close since Oct. 30. Investors cut holdings in energy shares due to softer oil prices, sending top energy firm PTT 2.8 percent lower. Shares of Advanced Info Service erased some of their mid session gains, ending the day up 0.4 percent. The mobile phone operator reported a 3.8 percent fall in third-quarter net profit after market close on Tuesday. Indonesia's Jakarta composite index fell for a fourth day, down 1.1 percent at 4,451.05, the lowest closing level since Oct. 6, while the Philippine index was down 1 percent, falling for a fifth session, at 7,000.11, the lowest close since Oct. 14. Indonesia posted a net foreign selling worth 504.32 billion rupiah ($37.1 million), Thomson Reuters data showed. The Philippines and Thailand both recorded a net outflows of 1.03 billion peso ($21.79 million) and 776.3 million baht ($21.62 million), respectively, stock exchange data showed. Vietnam ended down 0.88 percent. Singapore and Malaysia were closed for a public holiday, resuming on Wednesday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Bangkok 1398.38 1402.57 -0.30 Jakarta 4451.05 4499.51 -1.08 Manila 7000.11 7070.19 -0.99 Ho Chi Minh 605.27 610.66 -0.88 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore -- 3365.15 -10.92 Kuala Lumpur -- 1761.25 -4.27 Bangkok 1398.38 1497.67 -6.63 Jakarta 4451.05 5226.95 -14.84 Manila 7000.11 7230.57 -3.19 Ho Chi Minh 605.27 545.63 +10.93 ($1 = 13,607.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 47.2730 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 35.9100 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)