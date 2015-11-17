BANGKOK, Nov 17 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rebounded in low volumes on Tuesday amid stronger global
markets, while Indonesian benchmark index posted the best gain
in nearly two weeks before central bank's decision to maintain
interest rates as expected.
Indonesia's Jakarta composite index climbed 1.3
percent, the biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4. Foreign-led
buying lifted selected large caps, bringing shares of Telkom
Indonesia up 3.5 percent to the highest close since
Sept. 1.
Bank Indonesia held its benchmark interest rate
steady at 7.5 percent on Tuesday, brushing aside a call from the
vice president to lower it to try to bolster weak growth. The
rate announcement came after market close.
Indexes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand
and the Philippines trimmed some early gains in
trading volumes which were below their 30-day average. Vietnam
bucked the trend, falling 0.7 percent.
The region posted outflows, with net foreign selling of
Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia worth 745 million baht
($20.72 million), 773 million peso ($16.39 million) and 23
million ringgit ($5.24 million), respectively, stock exchange
data showed.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2916.78 2915.73 +0.04
Kuala Lumpur 1661.53 1656.00 +0.33
Bangkok 1390.17 1388.62 +0.11
Jakarta 4500.95 4442.18 +1.32
Manila 6825.38 6772.92 +0.77
Ho Chi Minh 605.05 609.21 -0.68
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 2916.78 3365.15 -13.32
Kuala Lumpur 1661.53 1761.25 -5.66
Bangkok 1390.17 1497.67 -7.18
Jakarta 4500.95 5226.95 -13.89
Manila 6825.38 7230.57 -5.60
Ho Chi Minh 605.05 545.63 +10.89
($1 = 35.9600 baht)
($1 = 47.1540 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.3910 ringgit)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)