BANGKOK, Nov 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rebounded in low volumes on Tuesday amid stronger global markets, while Indonesian benchmark index posted the best gain in nearly two weeks before central bank's decision to maintain interest rates as expected. Indonesia's Jakarta composite index climbed 1.3 percent, the biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4. Foreign-led buying lifted selected large caps, bringing shares of Telkom Indonesia up 3.5 percent to the highest close since Sept. 1. Bank Indonesia held its benchmark interest rate steady at 7.5 percent on Tuesday, brushing aside a call from the vice president to lower it to try to bolster weak growth. The rate announcement came after market close. Indexes in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines trimmed some early gains in trading volumes which were below their 30-day average. Vietnam bucked the trend, falling 0.7 percent. The region posted outflows, with net foreign selling of Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia worth 745 million baht ($20.72 million), 773 million peso ($16.39 million) and 23 million ringgit ($5.24 million), respectively, stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2916.78 2915.73 +0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1661.53 1656.00 +0.33 Bangkok 1390.17 1388.62 +0.11 Jakarta 4500.95 4442.18 +1.32 Manila 6825.38 6772.92 +0.77 Ho Chi Minh 605.05 609.21 -0.68 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2916.78 3365.15 -13.32 Kuala Lumpur 1661.53 1761.25 -5.66 Bangkok 1390.17 1497.67 -7.18 Jakarta 4500.95 5226.95 -13.89 Manila 6825.38 7230.57 -5.60 Ho Chi Minh 605.05 545.63 +10.89 ($1 = 35.9600 baht) ($1 = 47.1540 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 4.3910 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)