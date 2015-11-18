BANGKOK, Nov 18 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell in line with Asia on Wednesday, led by Singapore
while Indonesia bucked the trend amid selective buying in
banking shares after the central bank cut reserve requirement.
Singapore's key Straits Times Index was down about 1
percent, reversing modest gains made in the previous session.
Shares of Sembcorp Marine Ltd were among top
losers, down almost 3 percent after client Marco Polo Marine
terminated a jack-up rig contract.
Trading volume in the city-state bourse was 44 percent of
the full-day average over the past 30 days, while volumes in
other bourses were in the range of 24 to 52 percent.
The bourse is expected to continue to fall in low volumes
amid lack of positive fresh factors, said broker NRA Capital in
a report.
In Jakarta, shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia and
Bank Negara Indonesia each rose almost 1 percent,
outpacing the broader index which was up 0.3 percent.
Deputy central bank Governor Mirza Adityaswara said on
Tuesday the cut in statutory reserve requirements by Bank
Indonesia will provide financial institutions with 18 trillion
rupiah more in liquidity.
Broker Mandiri Sekuritas Research maintained its 'neutral'
call on the sector.
"Under the current market condition, we doubt banks will use
the opportunity to expand their loans as they are concentrating
more on asset quality," the broker said.
Indexes in Malaysia and Thailand both
reversed gains made in the previous session. Thailand's top
energy firm, PTT, lost almost 2 percent after HSBC's
downgrade.
Vietnam was a tad higher while the Philippine stock
market is closed on Wednesday and Thursday as Manila
hosts a summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
forum.
An index of Asian shares fell as another bomb scare in
Europe hurt risk appetites in the wake of mounting expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next
month.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0640 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2889.27 2916.78 -0.94
Kuala Lumpur 1659.18 1661.53 -0.14
Bangkok 1383.31 1390.17 -0.49
Jakarta 4514.47 4500.95 +0.30
Ho Chi Minh 605.41 605.05 +0.06
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)