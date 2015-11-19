BANGKOK, Nov 19 Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly rebounded in light trading volumes on Thursday on bargain
hunting in battered large caps as investors in emerging markets
braced for a possible U.S. Fed rate lift-off in
December.
Singapore outperformed with the Straits Times Index
up 1.2 percent after Wednesday's slide to a more than six-week
closing low. The most actively traded DBS Group Holdings
rose 1 percent, recouping most of Wednesday's losses.
Indexes in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia
all recovered from the weakness in the previous session
while Vietnam retreated after early gains.
A rebound in global oil prices helped lure buyers of energy
shares. Top gainers in the region included Thailand's PTT
, Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas Negara and
Malaysia's Petronas Dagangan.
Trading volumes remained weak for most exchanges which were
in the range of 70-80 percent of the 30-day average, suggesting
limited share rallies in the near term, according to brokers.
Asian shares jumped after minutes of the previous U.S.
Federal Open Market Committee hinted at tightening at the
December meeting.
The stock market in the Philippines remained closed
for a second day as Manila hosts a summit of the Asia Pacific
Economic cooperation (APEC) forum.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2919.83 2886.08 +1.17
Kuala Lumpur 1660.06 1656.50 +0.21
Bangkok 1384.97 1376.82 +0.59
Jakarta 4518.94 4497.91 +0.47
Ho Chi Minh 601.90 603.34 -0.24
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 2919.83 3365.15 -13.23
Kuala Lumpur 1660.06 1761.25 -5.75
Bangkok 1384.97 1497.67 -7.53
Jakarta 4518.94 5226.95 -13.55
Manila -- 7230.57 -5.60
Ho Chi Minh 601.90 545.63 +10.31
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)