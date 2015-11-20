BANGKOK, Nov 20 Most southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Friday, with Thailand climbing to a near
two-week closing high amid demand from domestic funds while
Indonesia hit a two-week closing high on short-covering led by
foreign investors.
Share markets in the region tracked gains in Asian shares as
investors grappled with the prospects of higher U.S. borrowing
costs and slower global economic growth.
The Thai SET index ended the day up 0.6 percent at
1,393.84, the highest close since Nov. 10. It ended the week up
0.8 percent, recouping some of the losses made in the previous
week.
Shares of Airports of Thailand Pcl, the most
actively traded, rose for a second day and closed 1.6 percent
higher.
Domestic institutions bought shares in six successive
sessions to Friday worth a net 8.1 billion baht ($226.76
million), stock exchange data showed.
Buying of tax-incentive long-term equity funds (LTFs) and
retirement mutual funds (RMFs), often active towards the end of
the year, is expected to continue to lift the overall stock
market next week, according to several brokers in Bangkok.
The Jakarta composite index finished up 0.9 percent,
notching up 2 percent gain on the week, the region's best
performer. Foreign investors bought a net 145.7 billion rupiah
($10.67 million) after eight straight sessions of selling.
Stocks in Malaysia and the Philippines eked
out small gains on the week, up 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent,
respectively. Singapore and Vietnam both posted
second straight weekly fall, down 0.3 percent and 1.1 percent,
respectively.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2917.91 2919.83 -0.07
Kuala Lumpur 1661.89 1660.06 +0.11
Bangkok 1393.84 1384.97 +0.64
Jakarta 4561.33 4518.94 +0.94
Manila 6932.81 6825.38 +1.57
Ho Chi Minh 604.46 601.90 +0.43
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 2917.91 3365.15 -13.29
Kuala Lumpur 1661.89 1761.25 -5.64
Bangkok 1393.84 1497.67 -6.93
Jakarta 4561.33 5226.95 -12.73
Manila 6932.81 7230.57 -4.21
Ho Chi Minh 604.46 545.63 +10.78
($1 = 13,650.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 35.7200 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)