Nov 23 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed on Monday, with the Philippine index outperforming the region even as foreign investors exited on a possible U.S. rate hike next month. Investor sentiment was dented by slumping commodity prices, traders said. The Philippine stock index rose 0.9 percent to its highest close since Nov. 10, led by industry and financial shares. The country saw outflows worth $18.79 million. Malaysia gained 0.5 percent, while the Thai SET index ended steady as gains in consumer-related shares were offset by commodity stocks. Thailand saw a net $23.40 million inflow. The Singapore index fell 0.5 percent, while the Jakarta Composite Index dropped 0.4 percent from a more than two-week high hit in the previous session. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.7 percent, the strongest drop in nearly two weeks, with food, beverage and tobacco firms leading the losers. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2903.49 2917.91 -0.49 Kuala Lumpur 1670.90 1661.89 +0.54 Bangkok 1394.22 1393.84 +0.03 Jakarta 4541.07 4561.33 -0.44 Manila 6996.19 6932.8 1 +0.91 Ho Chi Minh 599.99 604.46 -0.74 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2903.49 3365.15 -13.72 Kuala Lumpur 1670.90 1761.25 -5.13 Bangkok 1394.22 1497.67 -6.91 Jakarta 4541.07 5226.95 -13.12 Manila 6996.19 7230.57 -3.24 Ho Chi Minh 599.99 545.63 -9.96 ($1 = 47.1600 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 35.8600 baht) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)