Nov 24 Southeast Asian stock markets struggled and ended mixed on Tuesday, as a possible U.S. interest rate hike next month weighed on investor sentiment. Singapore shares gained 0.7 percent, Malaysia added 0.4 percent, closing at its highest since Nov. 9. The Jakarta Composite Index added 0.1 percent, although foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth of $23.8 million. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index underperformed the region and fell 1 percent to hit a more than one-month low, dragged down by 3.2 percent loss in Vinamilk. Thai shares fell 0.7 percent, led by telecommunications stocks after Fitch Ratings agency said Thai telecommunications industry will remain under pressure next year. Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS), Thailand's largest mobile operator, fell 1.9 percent, while Thailand's largest full-service telecommunications company True Corp lost 4.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2923.49 2903.49 +0.69 Kuala Lumpur 1677.03 1670.90 +0.37 Bangkok 1384.92 1394.22 -0.67 Jakarta 4545.38 4541.07 +0.09 Manila 6992.60 6996.19 -0.05 Ho Chi Minh 593.83 599.99 -1.03 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2923.49 3365.15 -13.12 Kuala Lumpur 1677.03 1761.25 -4.78 Bangkok 1384.92 1497.67 -7.53 Jakarta 4545.38 5226.95 -13.04 Manila 6992.60 7230.57 -3.29 Ho Chi Minh 593.83 545.63 +8.83 ($1 = 13,705 rupiah) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)