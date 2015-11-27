BANGKOK, Nov 27 Southeast Asian stock markets fell in line with Asia on Friday, with shares in the Philippines posting their biggest single-day drop in more than three months ahead of a three-day weekend while the Thai key stock index hit a near two-month low due to extensive outflows. Chinese shares slumped on Friday, weighing on other Asian stock markets, as a fresh regulatory crackdown and falling industrial profits weighed on market sentiment. The Philippine composite index finished down 1.9 percent, the biggest single-day drop since Aug. 24 and ending the week nearly flat. Foreign investors offloaded shares worth a net 1.44 billion peso ($30.55 million), stock exchange data showed. The Philippine stock market will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. The Thai SET index was down 0.2 percent on the day, sliding 2.2 percent on the week. The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold shares for a fourth successive session, worth a net 419 million baht ($11.69 million). The region ended the week mixed. Singapore and Vietnam extended losses for a third straight week, down 2 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively. Indonesia ended the week nearly flat, while Malaysia rose 1.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2859.12 2884.69 -0.89 Kuala Lumpur 1682.59 1683.09 -0.03 Bangkok 1363.13 1365.81 -0.20 Jakarta 4560.56 4597.06 -0.79 Manila 6927.27 7063.25 -1.93 Ho Chi Minh 582.86 590.40 -1.28 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2859.12 3365.15 -15.04 Kuala Lumpur 1682.59 1761.25 -4.47 Bangkok 1363.13 1497.67 -8.98 Jakarta 4560.56 5226.95 -12.75 Manila 6927.27 7230.57 -4.19 Ho Chi Minh 582.86 545.63 +6.82 ($1 = 47.1400 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 35.8500 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)